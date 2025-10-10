Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first

Thai PM outlines firm stance ahead of planned border talks

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, October 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of FC Anutin

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined key demands in response to a letter from the US president, insisting that Cambodia withdraw weapons and put civilians first.

Anutin has laid out Thailand’s firm stance on the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia, insisting that the withdrawal of heavy weaponry and civilians from contested zones is non-negotiable.

The announcement came during Anutin’s visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, October 9, where he delivered policy guidance ahead of upcoming negotiations with Cambodia. The prime minister, who also serves as interior minister, confirmed that the move is part of Thailand’s response to a letter from US President Donald Trump, urging the two nations to resolve their dispute peacefully.

Anutin dismissed any extended role for Trump, who has shown interest in mediating the issue, reportedly in pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize.

“We appreciate his goodwill and desire for peace in the region. But Thailand and Cambodia must take responsibility for resolving this matter themselves.”

Photo of the Thai army vs. Cambodian intruders courtesy of Pattaya Mail

He stressed the importance of honouring previous agreements between both nations, which include the withdrawal of heavy military equipment, demining operations, regulation of online scam activities, and lawful administration within Thai territory.

“These are the positions we’ve communicated to mediators.”

Anutin said that while Thailand values international goodwill, it will not compromise its sovereignty.

The Thai leader also responded to comments from the Chinese ambassador to Cambodia, who offered China’s support. He said the Chinese ambassador to Thailand had expressed similar sentiments and acknowledged that “other countries want to see the conflict de-escalate,” but reaffirmed that the matter remains strictly bilateral, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Thais at Bang Nong Chan courtesy of Bangkok Post

On domestic management of disputed areas, Anutin clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send an official letter to Cambodia regarding Thailand’s handling of the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo province.

“We are protecting our sovereignty. All actions will be lawful.”

He also denied claims made by the Khmer Times that the Thai government had issued an October 10 (today) “deadline” for Cambodian civilians to leave Thai territory.

“That word was never used.”

The prime minister reiterated that while diplomacy lies in the hands of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, national defence is the responsibility of the armed forces.

“The government’s role is to support both sides in achieving a peaceful and lawful resolution.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.