Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all

Health officials push for cleaner air in popular tourist areas

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
258 1 minute read
Photo from Pexels

Bangkok officials announced stricter enforcement of public smoking laws to protect residents and tourists from the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Health advocate Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, a member of the National Tobacco Products Control Committee, revealed that he and Chayanan Sithibusaya, Director of the Tobacco Products Control Office, met with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss urgent measures to address indoor air pollution caused by cigarette smoke.

Dr Prakit pointed out that while anti-smoking laws have existed since 1992, enforcement across the capital has been patchy.

“Cigarette smoke is one of the most dangerous indoor air pollutants.”

Photo of Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit courtesy of Bangkok Post

With more than 1.2 million smokers living in Bangkok and over 32.4 million tourists visiting the city last year, roughly 20% of whom are smokers, the risk of secondhand smoke exposure remains high.

Governor Chadchart reaffirmed the city’s commitment to promoting public health, particularly after Bangkok was declared a Healthy City by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in October 2024. The designation was based on Bangkok’s progress in disease prevention and health promotion efforts.

In line with this goal, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will ramp up enforcement of the Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 and the 2018 regulations on smoke-free zones. Violators could face fines of up to 5,000 baht.

The city is also looking abroad for inspiration. Officials plan to consult with counterparts in Iloilo City, Philippines, which has become a regional model for successful tobacco control. The collaboration will focus on drafting local ordinances and forming a specialised unit of approximately 20 officers to oversee enforcement, reported Bangkok Post.

Dr Prakit cited Article 8 of the WHO Tobacco Control Convention, stressing that secondhand smoke is a carcinogen with no safe level of exposure. He emphasised the health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, and called on authorities to treat smoke-free air as a basic human right, not just a guideline.

“Clean air should be treated as a basic human right.”

Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all

