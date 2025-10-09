PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat

Bangkok insists on strict terms before any regional peace dialogue

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 9, 2025
70 1 minute read
PM Anutin cools Trump's peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat
Photo courtesy of The Nation

US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia was met with caution by the Thai prime minister, citing key conditions.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has poured cold water on President Trump’s attempt to mediate peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, stressing that any negotiations must meet strict conditions agreed upon by Bangkok.

Responding to a report by US political outlet Politico, which claimed Trump offered to preside over a peace deal at this month’s ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Anutin said the proposal was appreciated, but non-negotiable principles must come first.

“Thailand has been the victim of aggression.”

Anutin outlined four key conditions that must be met before talks can proceed. These include the complete withdrawal of military forces and weapons from disputed areas, removal of intruders from Thai territory, clearing of hazardous materials, and respect for Thailand’s sovereignty.

“Thailand is always ready for dialogue once these conditions are fully met. We are neighbours, after all, while the mediator is from another continent. If President Trump can help persuade Cambodia to comply with these terms, that would be welcome: it would ensure Thailand faces no further encroachments.”

PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Politico cited anonymous sources claiming the White House made Trump’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28 conditional on a peace agreement being signed on the sidelines of the event. The report also alleged Trump asked summit organisers to exclude Chinese officials, in an effort to dominate the narrative and sideline Beijing’s attempts to mediate the dispute.

While the White House has denied these conditions, many observers suggest Trump is angling for a Nobel Peace Prize. The Cambodian government has reportedly nominated him, aiming to highlight their close political ties.

When asked about the nomination, Anutin shrugged off the suggestion.

“I only care about what benefits Thailand. If anyone receives a prize, good for them.”

A Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs source said that decisions regarding summit proceedings ultimately rest with Malaysia, which holds the rotating ASEAN chair this year, reported Bangkok Post.

Trump, who has previously claimed credit for resolving multiple global conflicts, has openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Prize. The official announcement is expected tomorrow, October 10.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 9, 2025
