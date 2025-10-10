Thailand video news Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain as Monsoon Pushes South, Thai Man Loses Fingers After Neighbour Plants Bomb on His Motorcycle

Thailand saw a turbulent week marked by extreme weather warnings, violent crime, and safety concerns. The monsoon shifted southward, bringing heavy rains, floods, and storm alerts across several regions, while in Bangkok, a man lost three fingers after a neighbor planted a homemade bomb on his motorcycle. In Ayutthaya, CCTV captured a transwoman stealing from a sleeping drunk man, and Phuket officials detained an unlicensed boat captain after a tourist rescue. Meanwhile, a Bangkok taxi driver was arrested for stealing a Japanese passenger’s phone, police cracked down on illegal football streaming and gambling promotions involving 18 commentators, and Indian authorities detained a drug company owner over deadly contaminated cough syrup.

Thailand’s monsoon pattern is shifting southward, bringing heavier rain, thunderstorms, and possible flooding to several regions. The Thai Meteorological Department warns that the monsoon trough now spans the lower central zone and East, while the southwest monsoon forces remain active over the Andaman Sea, South, and Gulf of Thailand. In the next 24 hours, central provinces including Bangkok are expected to see widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy downpours. Eastern provinces and southern coastal zones will also face fairly widespread rain and strong winds, with wave heights rising above 2 meters during storms. The North and Northeast will receive scattered thunderstorms. Authorities advise residents in low‑lying or flood‑prone areas to stay alert, avoid traveling during heavy storms, and monitor drainage systems. Coastal vessels are urged to leave or avoid zones with rough seas. With the rainy season intensifying, officials are on standby for emergency response, road closures, and flood relief operations.

A Bangkok man lost three fingers when a homemade bomb attached to his motorcycle exploded. The victim, a 21‑year‑old food delivery rider, discovered a suspicious device tied to his front wheel in his apartment compound. When he attempted to remove it, it detonated, severing his thumb, index, and middle fingers. Police traced the device’s origin to a neighbour, 32‑year‑old Suthat, who admitted planting it after a parking dispute — the victim had parked in what Suthat considered “his spot.” CCTV showed the suspect exiting his unit early before the blast. During questioning, Suthat confessed and revealed that he learned bomb-making from online tutorials. Police have seized explosive materials from his room and charged him with causing grievous injury. Investigators are also determining if additional charges — like possession of explosive devices — may apply. The case underscores how personal disputes can escalate dangerously when homemade weapons are involved.

In Ayutthaya, CCTV captured a transwoman stealing from a man who had fallen asleep in his car after drinking. The footage shows her placing a small stool beside the driver’s door, climbing up, lowering the window, and reaching in to take cash, a phone, and a watch. The victim’s brother reported the theft and submitted the video to police. Locals recognized the suspect from prior theft cases and noted she frequently targeted drunken motorists. She was later arrested near her dormitory, though she denied the charges. Her criminal record includes a prior theft conviction three years ago. Some past victims allege she used deceptive tactics — including offering to negotiate or distracting victims — to facilitate the theft. Under Thai law, theft at night carries a stricter penalty, and the new footage may result in additional charges if it links her to other cases.

A tourist was rescued after his speedboat hit trouble while transferring from the Ratsada pier. The boat reportedly struck submerged hazards or turbulence, puncturing the hull and sending the tourist into the water. Local fishermen and marine officers responded swiftly and pulled him aboard another vessel. The captain was later detained and found to have no valid license. Authorities allege negligence and unregulated operations. The incident has renewed scrutiny of Phuket’s marine tourism sector, where unlicensed operators sometimes run dangerous transfers. Officials say they will enforce stricter checks on boat operators, require valid certifications, conduct spot inspections, and possibly revoke licenses of repeat offenders. Tourists are being urged to verify whether their boat operator is certified and insured.

A Japanese tourist in Bangkok alleges his taxi driver stole his smartphone following a small favor request. The driver asked to borrow the passenger’s phone briefly to buy coffee, and when the tourist looked away, the driver allegedly concealed it and drove off. The victim lodged a complaint with traffic police, and investigators reviewed route logs and CCTV footage. The phone was eventually traced, and the driver was arrested. Police are charging him with theft and possibly breach of trust. The incident is part of a broader concern regarding trust and safety in the taxi industry, particularly with foreign visitors. Authorities say they will monitor drivers more closely and remind tourists to guard their valuables even when the request seems harmless.

Thai law enforcement carried out a crackdown on illegal football streaming and gambling promotion, arresting 18 sports commentators and influencers. The suspects were accused of operating fan pages and websites that streamed premium matches without rights and promoted gambling platforms via affiliate links. The police allege the operation generated substantial revenue through ads and signups. The crackdown aligns with Thailand’s intensified effort to curb illegal gambling and digital piracy. Authorities have pledged to trace the financial flows, seize involved assets, and shut down hosting sites. They warn that accomplices and platform operators will also face charges. This is one of the most significant moves yet in the country’s fight against illicit online gaming and content piracy.

In India, police have arrested the owner of a pharmaceutical company after dozens of children died across multiple states following consumption of contaminated cough syrup. The victims suffered acute kidney failure or toxicity. Investigators found unsafe levels of toxic chemicals in several batches and are now pursuing criminal negligence and homicide charges. The man faces multiple counts under India’s drug safety and public health laws. Authorities launched a broad recall of suspect products and have closed down production lines. The case has triggered nationwide outrage, increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies, and demands for tougher oversight in the pharmaceutical sector.