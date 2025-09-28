Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Cambodia of provocative actions and breaching a ceasefire agreement with Thailand.

His remarks were a response to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sokhonn Prak, who claimed Cambodian civilians had faced eviction and an unprovoked attack.

The Cambodian official was likely referencing Thailand’s efforts to reclaim parts of Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo province, originally settled by Cambodian refugees during the 1970s civil war. Sihasak countered these claims, asserting that Cambodia’s portrayal of events distorted the truth.

He highlighted the human cost to Thailand, including soldiers injured by landmines and civilians affected by attacks.

Sihasak mentioned a prior meeting with his Cambodian counterpart where a different tone was struck, focusing on peace and dialogue. However, he noted a stark contrast in the rhetoric presented at the assembly.

He clarified that the villagers in question resided on Thai territory due to Thailand’s humanitarian actions in the 1970s, which allowed Cambodian refugees to settle temporarily.

The Thai foreign minister accused Cambodia of aggressive actions, including deploying drones and weapons inside Thai borders, which he argued violated Thailand’s sovereignty and the ceasefire.

Tensions on the ground echo Sihasak’s warning, as Cambodian troops recently opened fire at a Thai border fence in Sisaket on September 23.

Thai forces refrained from retaliating but condemned the act as a direct violation of the ceasefire. Surveillance was heightened after a drone was also detected in the area.

The clash, coming just days after the UN exchange, illustrates how fragile the situation remains, with provocations continuing despite earlier pledges of cooperation.

He emphasised Thailand’s commitment to peace but questioned Cambodia’s true intentions in genuinely joining this pursuit, expressing a firm and unwavering stance on defending Thailand’s national territory and sovereignty, according to the Bangkok Post.