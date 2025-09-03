Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

Police race to uncover identity and motive behind chilling case

Bright Choomanee
September 3, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A disturbing discovery has been made in Chon Buri, where a woman’s body was found in a suitcase weighed down with dumbbells, floating in a reservoir. The investigation is ongoing, as police work to solve the case.

Today, September 3, a report was received by Police Lieutenant Mintharatit Thongsai of the Huai Yai Police Station regarding a suspicious suitcase emitting a foul odour in Klong Bang Phai reservoir, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Medical and rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were called to the scene for further examination.

Upon inspection, the suitcase was identified as a large black fabric bag, branded King Safari, securely locked with metal chains and padlocks. It was further constrained with cable ties at four points and one at the zipper.

As officers opened the suitcase, they discovered the body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 30 years old. She was found partially unclothed, wearing only cream-coloured three-quarter-length trousers, and her body was curled up inside the bag.

The body appeared to have been deceased for approximately five days, though any visible injuries could not be immediately determined. In the front compartment of the suitcase, there were nine weight plates: one 5-kilogramme plate, three 2.5-kilogramme plates, one 1.5-kilogramme plate, and four 0.5-kilogramme plates. These items have been collected as evidence.

Police have meticulously documented the scene and collected evidence, including the suitcase itself. The suitcase, measuring 50 centimetres in width, 30 centimetres in depth, and 85 centimetres in height, contained nine brand-new dumbbells.

Woman's body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

To ascertain the exact cause of death, the body will be sent for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police General Hospital. Initial investigations suggest that the woman was murdered, and her body was concealed in the suitcase to be submerged in water, mirroring a case earlier this year in Ban Chang district, where a woman’s body was found in a red suitcase in similar circumstances.

The Klong Phai reservoir, where the current body was discovered, is located only 14 kilometres from the site of the previous incident. Despite efforts to search the area, no surveillance cameras were found at the reservoir.

Officers are extending their search to nearby areas, but multiple access routes to the reservoir complicate the investigation. Anyone with missing relatives is urged to contact the Huai Yai Police Station in Bang Lamung district for further information, reported KhaoSod.

ช็อกซ้ำ ศพถูก ฆ่ายัดกระเป๋า เป็นร่างสาวเปลือยท่อนบน ใส่ดัมเบลหนักเกือบ 20 กิโลกรัมถ่วงทิ้งอ่างเก็บน้ำ หลังนักกีฬาทีมชาติเจอลอยอยู่ ตำรวจเร่งคลี่คดี

