Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

Police in Phuket are hunting a man who allegedly stabbed his wife with a pair of scissors during a row at a motorcycle repair shop in Thalang.

The attack happened at around 7pm yesterday, September 2, opposite the Thai Watsadu store in Srisoonthorn. The victim, 38 year old Pornpana Manhan, was stabbed in the back and rushed to Thalang Hospital by her sister. Doctors said her condition was stable, with the wound measuring about 2 centimetres deep.

Investigators say the dispute began when Pornpana and her husband, 34 year old Trirong Detpongha, argued over a fishing rod reel. In the heat of the quarrel, Trirong allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed his wife before fleeing the scene.

Hospital staff alerted police at about 7.20pm, prompting an urgent investigation. The victim later confirmed to officers that her husband was the attacker.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Jitpetch, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Thalang Police, is leading the case. Police have yet to apprehend the suspect. Officers are gathering witness statements and evidence, with charges of assault causing bodily harm expected to follow.

“The suspect is still at large. We are working to track him down and bring him in for questioning.”

The incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the dangers of domestic disputes spiralling into violence. Neighbours told officers they were stunned that a trivial argument over a fishing rod could end in bloodshed.

Police say the victim is recovering and will be further questioned once her condition improves. Meanwhile, patrols have been stepped up in the area in case the suspect attempts to return home, reported The Phuket News.

Domestic violence remains a serious issue across Thailand, with police urging victims to come forward and seek help before disputes escalate.

Investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident that had a less fortunate end, a domestic dispute between an elderly couple in Bangkok ended in tragedy when a 69 year old man fatally stabbed his 77 year old wife, who had dementia.