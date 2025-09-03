Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

Police say the suspect fled after a domestic row in Thalang left woman injured

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
55 1 minute read
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Phuket are hunting a man who allegedly stabbed his wife with a pair of scissors during a row at a motorcycle repair shop in Thalang.

The attack happened at around 7pm yesterday, September 2, opposite the Thai Watsadu store in Srisoonthorn. The victim, 38 year old Pornpana Manhan, was stabbed in the back and rushed to Thalang Hospital by her sister. Doctors said her condition was stable, with the wound measuring about 2 centimetres deep.

Investigators say the dispute began when Pornpana and her husband, 34 year old Trirong Detpongha, argued over a fishing rod reel. In the heat of the quarrel, Trirong allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed his wife before fleeing the scene.

Hospital staff alerted police at about 7.20pm, prompting an urgent investigation. The victim later confirmed to officers that her husband was the attacker.

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | News by Thaiger

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Jitpetch, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Thalang Police, is leading the case. Police have yet to apprehend the suspect. Officers are gathering witness statements and evidence, with charges of assault causing bodily harm expected to follow.

“The suspect is still at large. We are working to track him down and bring him in for questioning.”

Related Articles

The incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the dangers of domestic disputes spiralling into violence. Neighbours told officers they were stunned that a trivial argument over a fishing rod could end in bloodshed.

Police say the victim is recovering and will be further questioned once her condition improves. Meanwhile, patrols have been stepped up in the area in case the suspect attempts to return home, reported The Phuket News.

Domestic violence remains a serious issue across Thailand, with police urging victims to come forward and seek help before disputes escalate.

Investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident that had a less fortunate end, a domestic dispute between an elderly couple in Bangkok ended in tragedy when a 69 year old man fatally stabbed his 77 year old wife, who had dementia.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

2 seconds ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

9 minutes ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

13 minutes ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

30 minutes ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

33 minutes ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

43 minutes ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

51 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

1 hour ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

2 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

3 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

3 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

3 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

3 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

4 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

4 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

4 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

4 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

4 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

4 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

5 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

5 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.