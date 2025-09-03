Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 26 year old man was apprehended today, September 3, after a series of escapades following his escape from detention in Surat Thani. While fleeing, he stole several motorcycles and evaded police with his wife, who at one point suffered a leg fracture in a collision.

The arrest was executed by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, with support from Police Colonel Anusorn Thongsai and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiattisak Boonthong. Patikarn was captured on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district under a warrant issued by the Chaiya Provincial Court on February 25, 2021. He faces charges of escaping custody and tampering with evidence, specifically a motorcycle.

This chain of events began on February 22, 2021, when Patikarn and his wife, Kannika, were detained by Tha Chang district police in Surat Thani for stealing 149 rubber sheets. During detention, Patikarn managed to unlock the cell door, escaping on a motorcycle.

He later sold the stolen motorcycle in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Thap Sakae district and continued to steal motorcycles as he fled. The couple reached Nakhon Ratchasima’s Khong district, where a collision led to his wife’s injury and damage to the stolen vehicle.

Despite his wife’s injury, Patikarn was determined to avoid capture. He stole another motorcycle from a hospital parking lot in Nakhon Ratchasima, where she was receiving treatment, to further their escape.

The journey continued to Kumphawapi district in Udon Thani, where Patikarn stole yet another motorcycle from a shopping mall and took refuge at a resort in Phon Phisai, Nong Khai.

Patikarn evaded detention after an initial arrest due to a lack of police coordination across jurisdictions. However, officers later tracked him down as he attempted to return home to Tha Chang in Surat Thani. He was eventually apprehended in Bangkok.

During interrogation, Patikarn confessed to all charges. He has been transferred to Tha Chang police for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

