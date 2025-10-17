Thai temples in Europe hit by wave of foreign break-ins

Thai temples in Europe are being warned to tighten security after several were targeted by foreign thieves who broke in and damaged property and donation boxes.

Yesterday, October 16, Phra Ratchawachirasasanawithet, chairman of the Thai Dhammaduta Union in Europe, issued a public warning to all Thai temples abroad following several burglaries in Sweden and the United Kingdom. The union released CCTV footage and images showing two foreign suspects breaking into a temple, damaging donation boxes and causing disruption to temple property.

The warning was shared via the Facebook page of Ramphueng Khamthi, which included disturbing images of forced entry and theft from multiple temples. These incidents are particularly troubling as they occurred during colder months, when temples often see fewer visitors and are more vulnerable.

According to the union, three specific incidents have been reported in recent weeks:

In the most recent case, Phra Vitespunnaporn, also known as “Chao Khun Sweden”, vice-chairman of the union, confirmed the burglary at Wat Phuttharam in Karlstad. He posted CCTV footage showing the moment intruders entered the premises and targeted donation boxes. While property was damaged, no monks were harmed, and the incident has been reported to local police, according to KhaoSod.

“We are grateful for the support and concern expressed by the public,” said Phra Ratchawachirasasanawithet. “We urge all Thai temples abroad to remain vigilant and strengthen security, especially during quiet periods.”

The union’s message was clear: Thai temples, often seen as peaceful sanctuaries abroad, must now take additional precautions to protect both their property and their resident monks.

The break-ins have caused unease among Thai expatriates and the wider Buddhist community in Europe, many of whom regard these temples as cultural and spiritual lifelines.

