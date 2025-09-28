Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

A father, unable to endure his drug-addicted son’s violent behaviour any longer, fatally shot him in front of their home in Udon Thani. The 63 year old admitted he reached his limit and was unafraid of prison.

The incident occurred at 8pm yesterday, September 27, at a house in Ban Non Yang, Mueang district. Police Colonel Ratchapol Morarat of Na Kha Police Station was informed that a father had shot his son dead inside their home.

Following the report, police, investigation teams, prevention units, medical staff from Udon Thani Hospital, and volunteers from the Udon Sawang Metha Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.

The father, Kambai, was found waiting to surrender at Wat That Sawang Non Yang, roughly 500 metres from the crime scene. Officers had to wade through water and use a motorcycle-sidecar to reach the house due to approximately 30 centimetres of flooding.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 30 year old son, Tawan, also known as Off, clad in blue shorts, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was lying face down in blood near a motorcycle and an empty water bottle.

Inside the home, 59 year old Sompong, the mother, was visibly shaken by the event. She recounted returning from the market to prepare a meal for her son, who had expressed a craving for mushroom curry. After buying ingredients, she began cooking outside due to the flood.

Her son took a water bottle and headed to the front door when a gunshot was heard. Her son yelled in pain and collapsed.

“I heard the gunshot, followed by his cries of pain. When I looked, I saw him bleeding profusely. He crawled and fell at the front of the house,” Sompong stated. She revealed that her son had long been addicted to methamphetamine, often clashing with his father. “They argued again, but I never imagined it would lead to this,” she added.

Earlier that day, Tawan had attacked his father twice and damaged property, which likely led to the altercation. Kambai, under the influence of alcohol, told police he had returned home from fishing and visiting relatives when his son began another argument.

Tawan, possibly hungry, taunted his mother about the family dog eating their food and later insulted Kambai. Enraged, Kambai initially considered using a knife but opted for a gun given to him for bird hunting, shooting his son in the chest.

Kambai explained his long-standing frustration with his son’s drug addiction, which began in sixth grade. Tawan refused to work, relying on his parents for money. “Even though he never harmed others, he terrorised the family. I feared he would steal or hurt others,” Kambai stated.

Two days prior, Tawan had kicked his mother, causing her to fall. Kambai decided to shoot, stating, “I’m not afraid of prison. If I see anyone using or selling drugs, I’d shoot them too.”

The village headman, 55 year old Kiattisak Suwatthadee, said he had mediated several family disputes involving the son’s drug-fuelled violence. Following the incident, Kambai willingly confessed to the headman.

In similar news, back in June, an 80 year old man in Nong Bua Lamphu fatally shot his drug-addicted grandson after the 30-year-old threatened him with a knife. Locals defended the suspect, citing years of abuse.

Both cases reflect a troubling reality in Thailand, families exhausted by relentless violence from drug-addicted members. With tolerance worn thin, some relatives resort to desperate measures, underscoring the devastating impact of addiction within households.

Police have detained Kambai and the gun for further investigation, charging him with premeditated murder and firearm offences. Tawan’s body has been sent for an autopsy at Udon Thani Hospital’s forensic department, awaiting family arrangements for traditional rites, reported by Khao sod.