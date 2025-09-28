Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

Drug-addicted son’s daily abuse drives father to deadly act

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)14 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
702 2 minutes read
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A father, unable to endure his drug-addicted son’s violent behaviour any longer, fatally shot him in front of their home in Udon Thani. The 63 year old admitted he reached his limit and was unafraid of prison.

The incident occurred at 8pm yesterday, September 27, at a house in Ban Non Yang, Mueang district. Police Colonel Ratchapol Morarat of Na Kha Police Station was informed that a father had shot his son dead inside their home.

Following the report, police, investigation teams, prevention units, medical staff from Udon Thani Hospital, and volunteers from the Udon Sawang Metha Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.

The father, Kambai, was found waiting to surrender at Wat That Sawang Non Yang, roughly 500 metres from the crime scene. Officers had to wade through water and use a motorcycle-sidecar to reach the house due to approximately 30 centimetres of flooding.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 30 year old son, Tawan, also known as Off, clad in blue shorts, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was lying face down in blood near a motorcycle and an empty water bottle.

Inside the home, 59 year old Sompong, the mother, was visibly shaken by the event. She recounted returning from the market to prepare a meal for her son, who had expressed a craving for mushroom curry. After buying ingredients, she began cooking outside due to the flood.

Her son took a water bottle and headed to the front door when a gunshot was heard. Her son yelled in pain and collapsed.

Related Articles

“I heard the gunshot, followed by his cries of pain. When I looked, I saw him bleeding profusely. He crawled and fell at the front of the house,” Sompong stated. She revealed that her son had long been addicted to methamphetamine, often clashing with his father. “They argued again, but I never imagined it would lead to this,” she added.

Earlier that day, Tawan had attacked his father twice and damaged property, which likely led to the altercation. Kambai, under the influence of alcohol, told police he had returned home from fishing and visiting relatives when his son began another argument.

Tawan, possibly hungry, taunted his mother about the family dog eating their food and later insulted Kambai. Enraged, Kambai initially considered using a knife but opted for a gun given to him for bird hunting, shooting his son in the chest.

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Kambai explained his long-standing frustration with his son’s drug addiction, which began in sixth grade. Tawan refused to work, relying on his parents for money. “Even though he never harmed others, he terrorised the family. I feared he would steal or hurt others,” Kambai stated.

Two days prior, Tawan had kicked his mother, causing her to fall. Kambai decided to shoot, stating, “I’m not afraid of prison. If I see anyone using or selling drugs, I’d shoot them too.”

The village headman, 55 year old Kiattisak Suwatthadee, said he had mediated several family disputes involving the son’s drug-fuelled violence. Following the incident, Kambai willingly confessed to the headman.

In similar news, back in June, an 80 year old man in Nong Bua Lamphu fatally shot his drug-addicted grandson after the 30-year-old threatened him with a knife. Locals defended the suspect, citing years of abuse.

Both cases reflect a troubling reality in Thailand, families exhausted by relentless violence from drug-addicted members. With tolerance worn thin, some relatives resort to desperate measures, underscoring the devastating impact of addiction within households.

Police have detained Kambai and the gun for further investigation, charging him with premeditated murder and firearm offences. Tawan’s body has been sent for an autopsy at Udon Thani Hospital’s forensic department, awaiting family arrangements for traditional rites, reported by Khao sod.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

13 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)14 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
702 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.