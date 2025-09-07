Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

Van theft unmasked when teens’ story fails to check out

Bright Choomanee
September 7, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two teenagers were arrested after contacting police for fuel assistance, claiming their rescue van from Krabi had run out of petrol in Kantang district, Trang province. Suspicion arose when they failed to produce identification or carry cash and mobile phones. Upon contacting the van’s registered organisation, the police discovered the vehicle, reported stolen on September 6, was missing.

Trang city police received a request for help when a rescue van ran out of petrol at Wang To intersection on Wisetkul Road, Tha Phae subdistrict. Traffic police, patrol officers, and the Kusonsatan Trang Foundation rescue team rushed to assist.

They found a Toyota rescue van with registration number นข 4268 Krabi, adorned with stickers of the Klong Thom Krabi Rescue Association and the Phla Krabi rescue unit. The vehicle was abandoned on the roadside by two teenagers, 19 and 17 years old, dressed in casual attire. They claimed to be volunteers travelling from Krabi to deliver a corpse in Kantang.

Upon further investigation, the teenagers’ claim seemed suspicious as they lacked identification, cash, and mobile phones. When the police contacted the van’s organisation, it was confirmed that no transport of a corpse was scheduled, and the van was reported stolen. Consequently, the teenagers were taken into custody for questioning.

During questioning, the teenagers provided inconsistent statements, claiming they did not intend to steal but were visiting relatives in Kantang. They planned to return the van in the morning, but after failing to find their relatives and running out of fuel, they had no money. Police will proceed with legal charges against them.

Thanakrit Bamrungchu, a volunteer from the Phla Krabi rescue unit, explained that the centre is under construction and in the process of obtaining necessary permits and registrations.

The van is primarily used to transport patients within the village to and from hospitals and is not yet deployed for accident cases. The vehicle was parked at the centre in front of Phla Temple, where the keys are always left for emergency use by volunteers.

The rescue centre realised the van was missing after receiving an inquiry about it from the Trang city police. A report was immediately filed with the Klong Thom police, revealing the theft occurred around 4am. Upon arrival in Trang, the suspects were identified, and legal proceedings are being pursued to the fullest extent, reported KhaoSod.

