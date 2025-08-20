Man accused of killing wife with concrete post in Nakhon Ratchasima

Public shaken as brutal attack exposes growing violence

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Man accused of killing wife with concrete post in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 38 year old man, Worachat, is suspected of killing his 35 year old wife, Suwachanan, by striking her with a concrete post near Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Nakhon Ratchasima, yesterday, August 19. The incident occurred at 1.30pm and was reported to Police Lieutenant Wanchai Phayakpha by bystanders.

The scene was located along a road adjacent to the university’s western fence, where a blue Mitsubishi pickup truck was found crashed into a roadside thicket near a cassava field. Suwachanan’s body was discovered underneath a concrete post that had been used in the attack.

Witnesses reported that Worachat initially fled to a nearby house in a housing development in Baan Nong Muang. They observed the suspect’s erratic behaviour as he attempted to drive the pickup truck back onto the road, and subsequently attacked anyone who approached to assist.

Witnesses recounted how Worachat used a wrench to chase away those trying to help before returning to strike his wife twice with the concrete post, leaving her motionless.

Following the attack, Worachat stole a motorcycle from a local and fled the scene. Police initiated a manhunt and surrounded the suspect’s location, but he remained armed with a knife and refused to surrender.

The police requested reinforcements from the special operations team of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police. Meanwhile, Worachat’s mother-in-law and three year old son managed to escape the residence.

Despite attempts to negotiate his surrender, Worachat did not comply. After two hours, the police employed non-lethal methods, using rubber bullets and a taser, to subdue and arrest him. Worachat was subsequently taken to Mueang Police Station for further investigation.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, fuelled by jealousy, a village chief opened fire with two guns, killing three of his wife’s relatives. The shooting took place at 7.22pm on July 22 in Bueng Kan province, Si Chomphu subdistrict, So Phisai district.

