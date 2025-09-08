South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani

A South Korean man punched a British national in the face outside a shopping centre in Udon Thani province yesterday, September 7, claiming he acted in self-defence.

A security guard intervened in the altercation between the 39 year old South Korean man and the 81 year old British man in the afternoon and called officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to investigate.

The guard reported to the police that the British man arrived at the shopping centre with his pet dog. As animals were not permitted inside, the guard stopped him at the entrance.

Shortly afterwards, the South Korean man arrived in a taxi. The guard said he saw the two foreigners speaking briefly before the South Korean suddenly punched the British man in the face. However, he did not notice what had occurred prior to the assault.

According to the guard, the British victim sat down and waited for the mall’s medical team to provide first aid, while the South Korean attacker entered the shopping centre and went shopping.

The South Korean was escorted to the police station for questioning after he finished his shopping and walked out of the mall. Officers encountered a language barrier and had to call on a translator for assistance.

The suspect told police that he had argued with his taxi driver upon arrival. The British man allegedly intervened, approaching too quickly and standing too close. He claimed the British man stared at him and tried to touch him, prompting him to strike out in self-defence.

Local news programme Hone Keasae reported that the South Korean man had relocated to Udon Thani only two weeks earlier and was working in website administration.

The British man later went to the police station after receiving medical treatment to file a complaint against his assailant. The South Korean reportedly faces two charges, including:

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person, resulting in physical or mental harm. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: carrying a weapon in a public place without permission and necessity. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

After the interrogation, the South Korean man reportedly meditated on the chair. He said that he was praying because he was tired and wanted to rest.