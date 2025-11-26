17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

Police arrested a 17 year old Thai schoolboy for fatally shooting a 19 year old student in Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday, November 25. The teenage suspect claimed he opened fire after being attacked by a gang.

Pak Chong Police Station officers received a report of a shooting outside a grocery shop on the Old Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district at noon yesterday. The 19 year old victim, Narawit, was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Narawit was a third-year electrical student at a vocational college. Workpoint News reported that some of his friends present at the scene were also injured, but no further details were provided.

The gunman was identified as 17 year old Peeraphat, a first-year mechanical student at the same school. He was wearing a scout uniform when he carried out the attack and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

A witness recorded the incident and posted the video on Facebook. The footage showed the victim and his friends confronting Peeraphat before the fight escalated. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the group, causing customers at the shop to run for safety.

Police later arrested the teenager at his home in the Ban Sanam Sai community in Pong Lalong sub-district. He was reportedly preparing to flee to Phetchaburi province.

The suspect told police he had been in conflict with a group of older students since attending a scout camp together. He said they agreed to meet on the day of the incident to resolve the issue, but the group allegedly attacked him, forcing him to defend himself.

Peeraphat said he bought the weapon, a modified BB gun, from a seller on TikTok two years ago for 6,000 baht.

The teenager has been charged with intentional murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and using a firearm in a public place. His punishment will be determined under the Child Protection Act.