17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 1:22 PM
258 1 minute read
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เชลซี สิงค์บลู

Police arrested a 17 year old Thai schoolboy for fatally shooting a 19 year old student in Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday, November 25. The teenage suspect claimed he opened fire after being attacked by a gang.

Pak Chong Police Station officers received a report of a shooting outside a grocery shop on the Old Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district at noon yesterday. The 19 year old victim, Narawit, was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Narawit was a third-year electrical student at a vocational college. Workpoint News reported that some of his friends present at the scene were also injured, but no further details were provided.

The gunman was identified as 17 year old Peeraphat, a first-year mechanical student at the same school. He was wearing a scout uniform when he carried out the attack and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

A witness recorded the incident and posted the video on Facebook. The footage showed the victim and his friends confronting Peeraphat before the fight escalated. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the group, causing customers at the shop to run for safety.

Teenager shot dead older friend in Korat
Photo via Facebook/ เชลซี สิงค์บลู

Police later arrested the teenager at his home in the Ban Sanam Sai community in Pong Lalong sub-district. He was reportedly preparing to flee to Phetchaburi province.

The suspect told police he had been in conflict with a group of older students since attending a scout camp together. He said they agreed to meet on the day of the incident to resolve the issue, but the group allegedly attacked him, forcing him to defend himself.

Related Articles
Teenage gunman arrested for fatal shooting
Photo via One 31

Peeraphat said he bought the weapon, a modified BB gun, from a seller on TikTok two years ago for 6,000 baht.

The teenager has been charged with intentional murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and using a firearm in a public place. His punishment will be determined under the Child Protection Act.

Latest Thailand News
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

2 minutes ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

1 hour ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

1 hour ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

1 hour ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

3 hours ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

3 hours ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

3 hours ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

4 hours ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

5 hours ago
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

21 hours ago
Instagram &#8216;hi-so&#8217; conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

22 hours ago
Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect | Thaiger Thailand News

Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect

23 hours ago
Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails

1 day ago
Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim

1 day ago
Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand? | Thaiger Visa Information

Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand?

1 day ago
Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties

1 day ago
Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

1 day ago
Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

1 day ago
Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner | Thaiger Crime News

Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner

1 day ago
SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case

1 day ago
6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 1:22 PM
258 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.