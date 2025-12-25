Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

Police arrested the driver of a Toyota Alphard yesterday, December 24, after he shot another motorist dead on an expressway in Bangkok before fleeing to Koh Chang in Trat province.

The victim, 34 year old Anuwat Yartniyom, was fatally shot while driving his Toyota Altis on the Sirat Expressway in the Bang Sue district during the early hours of Tuesday, December 23. His girlfriend, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was not injured.

According to the girlfriend’s statement to police, the gunman was driving a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire. She explained that the minivan allegedly cut in front of their car while approaching the toll gate. Anuwat slowed down and gave way to avoid a collision, but she believed the Alphard driver remained angry.

The woman said the Alphard later pulled up alongside their vehicle. The driver then reportedly lowered his window and fired three to four gunshots at Anuwat, striking him in the neck and arm. He died at the scene inside his car.

Following the shooting, the suspect abandoned the Alphard at a hotel in Nakhon Pathom province before continuing his escape using several taxis. CCTV footage later captured him travelling along a motorway in Chon Buri, where he changed taxis again before heading towards Trat province.

Police eventually tracked the suspect to Koh Chang, where he was preparing to travel by boat to a border area. Officers arrested him before he could leave the country.

The suspect was identified as Songkran “Karn” Parnphu, who is known online and within the automotive industry as “Karn Tattoo.”

The Facebook page Big Kren claimed that Karn operates businesses related to used cars, including buying, selling, pawning vehicles, and offering car loans. Online, he was known for displaying a luxurious lifestyle and frequently sharing party-related content.

The page also alleged that this was not the first criminal case involving Karn, claiming he was previously wanted in Chon Buri for assault and attempted murder in 2024. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed by police.

During initial questioning, Karn reportedly told investigators that the shooting was motivated by a road dispute. He claimed the victim cut in front of his vehicle near the toll gate, causing him to lose his temper.

Police escorted the suspect to Prachachuen Police Station for further questioning and a reenactment of the crime. Officers said additional details would be released during an official press conference later in the afternoon.