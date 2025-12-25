Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 25, 2025, 9:45 AM
485 2 minutes read
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested the driver of a Toyota Alphard yesterday, December 24, after he shot another motorist dead on an expressway in Bangkok before fleeing to Koh Chang in Trat province.

The victim, 34 year old Anuwat Yartniyom, was fatally shot while driving his Toyota Altis on the Sirat Expressway in the Bang Sue district during the early hours of Tuesday, December 23. His girlfriend, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was not injured.

According to the girlfriend’s statement to police, the gunman was driving a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire. She explained that the minivan allegedly cut in front of their car while approaching the toll gate. Anuwat slowed down and gave way to avoid a collision, but she believed the Alphard driver remained angry.

The woman said the Alphard later pulled up alongside their vehicle. The driver then reportedly lowered his window and fired three to four gunshots at Anuwat, striking him in the neck and arm. He died at the scene inside his car.

Alphard driver escapes to Koh Chang after fatal shooting in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

Following the shooting, the suspect abandoned the Alphard at a hotel in Nakhon Pathom province before continuing his escape using several taxis. CCTV footage later captured him travelling along a motorway in Chon Buri, where he changed taxis again before heading towards Trat province.

Police eventually tracked the suspect to Koh Chang, where he was preparing to travel by boat to a border area. Officers arrested him before he could leave the country.

The suspect was identified as Songkran “Karn” Parnphu, who is known online and within the automotive industry as “Karn Tattoo.”

Related Articles
gunman arrested for fatally shooting man on expressway
Photo via DailyNews

The Facebook page Big Kren claimed that Karn operates businesses related to used cars, including buying, selling, pawning vehicles, and offering car loans. Online, he was known for displaying a luxurious lifestyle and frequently sharing party-related content.

The page also alleged that this was not the first criminal case involving Karn, claiming he was previously wanted in Chon Buri for assault and attempted murder in 2024. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed by police.

Gunman in expressway shooting known for luxurious lifestyle
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

During initial questioning, Karn reportedly told investigators that the shooting was motivated by a road dispute. He claimed the victim cut in front of his vehicle near the toll gate, causing him to lose his temper.

Police escorted the suspect to Prachachuen Police Station for further questioning and a reenactment of the crime. Officers said additional details would be released during an official press conference later in the afternoon.

Thaiger QUIZ
Bangkok Expressway Shooting Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What type of vehicle was the suspect driving during the shooting?
  2. 2. What was the name of the victim in the shooting incident?
  3. 3. Where did the shooting take place?
  4. 4. How many gunshots did the suspect reportedly fire at the victim?
  5. 5. What was the motive behind the shooting according to the suspect?
  6. 6. What did the suspect do immediately after the shooting?
  7. 7. What was the victim's girlfriend doing at the time of the incident?
  8. 8. What was the suspect's online nickname?
  9. 9. How did police track down the suspect after the shooting?
  10. 10. What did the Facebook page Big Kren claim about the suspect's previous criminal history?

Latest Thailand News
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

23 minutes ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

2 hours ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

3 hours ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

3 hours ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

4 hours ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

4 hours ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

21 hours ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

21 hours ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

22 hours ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

22 hours ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

22 hours ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

23 hours ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

23 hours ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

23 hours ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

24 hours ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

1 day ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

1 day ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

1 day ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

1 day ago
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

1 day ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 25, 2025, 9:45 AM
485 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.