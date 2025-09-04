Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

A mystery gunman fatally shot a well-known durian wholesaler at his business premises in Betong, Yala province. The incident occurred around 8.45pm yesterday, September 3, when Police Lieutenant Chatchai Channam, head of the special task force 444, was notified of the shooting.

The victim, 68 year old Prasert Khananurak, known as Ko San, was found dead at the buying station yesterday, September 3. He was sitting on a plastic chair when he was shot once in the head with an unidentified firearm. The bullet entered the side of his head and exited through his left eye, killing him instantly.

At the time of the incident, several pickup trucks were unloading durians, with employees, farmers, and traders gathered at the depot.

Police cordoned off the area, including a nearby durian plantation suspected to have been used as a sniper’s hideout. CCTV footage revealed that as Ko San sat at the table, a single gunshot rang out before he collapsed. His body was later taken to Betong Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Police from Betong Police Station and investigative teams have arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses to uncover clues about the perpetrator and the motive behind the incident.

Initial theories suggest the murder could be linked to personal disputes, business conflicts, or local security issues. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspect and proceed with legal actions, reported Khaosod.

Just two weeks before the deadly attack, Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat visited the Ko San durian depot with senior officials to review the local fruit trade situation.

On August 16, Jatuporn was accompanied by Nuntapong Jiralertpong, inspector-general of the Commerce Ministry, and Withayakorn Maneenet, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade. The delegation met with private sector representatives and local farmers to discuss durian management, trade policies, and government support measures for the industry, reported YalaToDay.