Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

Police seal off scene and scour plantations for sniper’s hideout

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
57 1 minute read
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of YalaToDay ยะลาทูเดย์ Facebook

A mystery gunman fatally shot a well-known durian wholesaler at his business premises in Betong, Yala province. The incident occurred around 8.45pm yesterday, September 3, when Police Lieutenant Chatchai Channam, head of the special task force 444, was notified of the shooting.

The victim, 68 year old Prasert Khananurak, known as Ko San, was found dead at the buying station yesterday, September 3. He was sitting on a plastic chair when he was shot once in the head with an unidentified firearm. The bullet entered the side of his head and exited through his left eye, killing him instantly.

At the time of the incident, several pickup trucks were unloading durians, with employees, farmers, and traders gathered at the depot.

Police cordoned off the area, including a nearby durian plantation suspected to have been used as a sniper’s hideout. CCTV footage revealed that as Ko San sat at the table, a single gunshot rang out before he collapsed. His body was later taken to Betong Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Police from Betong Police Station and investigative teams have arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses to uncover clues about the perpetrator and the motive behind the incident.

Initial theories suggest the murder could be linked to personal disputes, business conflicts, or local security issues. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspect and proceed with legal actions, reported Khaosod.

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala's Betong district | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of YalaToDay ยะลาทูเดย์ Facebook

Just two weeks before the deadly attack, Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat visited the Ko San durian depot with senior officials to review the local fruit trade situation.

Related Articles

May be an image of longan

On August 16, Jatuporn was accompanied by Nuntapong Jiralertpong, inspector-general of the Commerce Ministry, and Withayakorn Maneenet, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade. The delegation met with private sector representatives and local farmers to discuss durian management, trade policies, and government support measures for the industry, reported YalaToDay.

May be an image of lighting, tree and grass

Latest Thailand News
Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

7 seconds ago
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala&#8217;s Betong district | Thaiger South Thailand News

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

15 minutes ago
2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani

17 minutes ago
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

33 minutes ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

44 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

16 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

16 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

17 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

18 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

18 hours ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

19 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

19 hours ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

20 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

20 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

20 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

20 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

20 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

20 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

20 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

21 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

21 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

22 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

22 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.