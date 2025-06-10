Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

Friends of a man who murdered his wife and abandoned her body in a car claimed that a double life and financial issues might be the motive behind the crime.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station arrested the suspect, 40 year old Thai man, Mepaphat, at his home in Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bangkok at around midnight today, June 10.

His arrest followed a report from a neighbour who discovered his wife, 36 year old Nanticha, lying lifeless in their white Honda HR-V SUV parked outside their house.

Police believed that Mepaphat had a heated argument with Nanticha inside the vehicle before fatally shooting her. He allegedly left the engine running in an attempt to mask the odour of blood, but the neighbour noticed her body inside the car.

Officers reported that Mepaphat’s mental condition appeared unstable, hindering effective questioning. As a result, the precise motive for the murder remains officially undetermined.

Two of Mepaphat’s friends, identified as Oil and Nok, visited him at the police station today to bring him food and drink. They also requested permission to use Mepaphat’s seized mobile phone to contact his family.

The pair later told Channel 8 that they believed the murder was linked to Mepaphat’s love triangle and financial stress.

According to the friends, Mepaphat had another wife, with whom he shared one daughter. He later began a relationship with Nanticha, and both women were aware of the complex situation.

Nanticha had just given birth to their third child, who is now under the care of Nanticha’s relatives.

Despite this, Mepaphat and Nanticha frequently argued about their relationship. Furthermore, Nanticha allegedly borrowed over 1 million baht from Mepaphat and was unable to repay the debt.

His friends explained that Mepaphat had been under financial pressure, as he was supporting two women and four children. He had been planning to sell his house and had tried to recover the money from Nanticha.

The friends suspect that an argument about their relationship and the unpaid debt may have escalated on the day of the incident, leading to the fatal shooting.

Some news agencies reported that Nanticha attempted to end a relationship with Mepaphat, but the man did not let her go.

According to one friend, Mepaphat called her shortly after the murder and asked her to pick him up from the scene. She declined, citing work commitments. She did not hear from him again and only learned of the crime through news reports.

Mepaphat remains in custody at the police station. Officers noted that he appeared visibly distressed, pacing back and forth inside the detention room.