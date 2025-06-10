Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

Both women knew about affair, but tensions reached breaking point

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin45 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
164 2 minutes read
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute
Photo via Matichon

Friends of a man who murdered his wife and abandoned her body in a car claimed that a double life and financial issues might be the motive behind the crime.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station arrested the suspect, 40 year old Thai man, Mepaphat, at his home in Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bangkok at around midnight today, June 10.

His arrest followed a report from a neighbour who discovered his wife, 36 year old Nanticha, lying lifeless in their white Honda HR-V SUV parked outside their house.

Police believed that Mepaphat had a heated argument with Nanticha inside the vehicle before fatally shooting her. He allegedly left the engine running in an attempt to mask the odour of blood, but the neighbour noticed her body inside the car.

Related Articles

Officers reported that Mepaphat’s mental condition appeared unstable, hindering effective questioning. As a result, the precise motive for the murder remains officially undetermined.

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Two of Mepaphat’s friends, identified as Oil and Nok, visited him at the police station today to bring him food and drink. They also requested permission to use Mepaphat’s seized mobile phone to contact his family.

The pair later told Channel 8 that they believed the murder was linked to Mepaphat’s love triangle and financial stress.

According to the friends, Mepaphat had another wife, with whom he shared one daughter. He later began a relationship with Nanticha, and both women were aware of the complex situation.

Nanticha had just given birth to their third child, who is now under the care of Nanticha’s relatives.

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Despite this, Mepaphat and Nanticha frequently argued about their relationship. Furthermore, Nanticha allegedly borrowed over 1 million baht from Mepaphat and was unable to repay the debt.

His friends explained that Mepaphat had been under financial pressure, as he was supporting two women and four children. He had been planning to sell his house and had tried to recover the money from Nanticha.

The friends suspect that an argument about their relationship and the unpaid debt may have escalated on the day of the incident, leading to the fatal shooting.

Some news agencies reported that Nanticha attempted to end a relationship with Mepaphat, but the man did not let her go.

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

According to one friend, Mepaphat called her shortly after the murder and asked her to pick him up from the scene. She declined, citing work commitments. She did not hear from him again and only learned of the crime through news reports.

Mepaphat remains in custody at the police station. Officers noted that he appeared visibly distressed, pacing back and forth inside the detention room.

Latest Thailand News
Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand Thailand News

Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand

2 minutes ago
Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video Bangkok News

Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

22 minutes ago
Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

31 minutes ago
Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs Environment News

Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs

34 minutes ago
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

41 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

45 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

54 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

1 hour ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

1 hour ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

1 hour ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

2 hours ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

2 hours ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

2 hours ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

3 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

3 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

4 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin45 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
164 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

6 hours ago
Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

6 hours ago
Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x