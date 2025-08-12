Family feud in Nakhon Pathom ends in tragic shooting

A familial business dispute in Nakhon Pathom turned deadly on August 11, resulting in two deaths. A 70 year old man shot his 63 year old brother and 20 year old nephew before taking his own life. The incident occurred at a residence in Mueang district.

Police Colonel Thananut Intharprasert from Nakhon Pathom Police Station received reports of a shooting at 4.30pm. Upon arrival, police found a two-storey house on over one rai of land, with several rental properties nearby.

Inside, the deceased, identified as Somsak, was found with a gunshot wound to the right temple, a 9 mm firearm was discovered nearby.

Outside the home, two injured people, 63 year old Somchai and 20 year old Somyot, were found in critical condition and rushed to Nakhon Pathom Hospital. Unfortunately, Somyot later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations revealed that Somsak and Somchai were brothers, with Somyot being Somchai’s son. The family had long-standing disagreements over the management of their rental business. Tensions had escalated over the years, with frequent arguments about the family’s shared business assets.

Before the shooting, there had been threats exchanged about potential violence. On this day, Somsak concealed a gun in a bag and approached Somchai and Somyot, who were waiting outside the house.

A heated argument ensued, leading to the shooting of both relatives. Somsak then returned home and used the same weapon to end his own life, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about the motive behind the tragic incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.