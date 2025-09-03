Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

Social media users call for police action and stricter motorcycle rental rules

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Photo vvia Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thai netizens criticised two foreign motorcyclists for making a U-turn by riding onto a traffic island in Phuket, with some suggesting they were simply following the example set by Thai motorists.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared a video of the incident yesterday, September 2, with the caption, “Very dangerous! Foreigners in Phuket at a U-turn near Thai Watsadu on the road heading out of Phuket city.”

Based on the location details provided, the incident likely occurred on Chalermprakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Road. The motorist who witnessed the manoeuvre filmed it on a mobile phone and submitted the footage to the news page.

The video shows two foreigners, believed to be friends, parking their motorcycles on the traffic island before making the illegal U-turn. Although traffic was light at the time, they could have easily continued further to make the turn legally at a designated spot.

Foreign motorcycle riders dangerous U-turn Phuket
Photo vvia Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thai netizens condemned the pair for their reckless behaviour, saying it posed risks to themselves and others. Comments under the post included:

“Why are you so careless? You came from a developed country, didn’t you?”

“Not my country, not my motorcycle. I can do whatever I want in Thailand.”

“Are you here to travel or to cause problems for locals?”

“I want to do what you’re doing, but I’m scared of being caught and reported in the media.”

Many demanded police take legal action and fine both men, but officers have yet to comment on the matter.

Foreign men spark online criticism for making risky U-turn
Photo vvia Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Some Thais pointed out that many local motorists regularly violate traffic laws, and the foreigners may have simply copied this behaviour, assuming it was acceptable. Others called on motorcycle rental shops to stop renting vehicles to foreigners in order to prevent similar problems and accidents.

In a related case last month, a Thai woman sought help from an online community after claiming that a foreign motorcyclist had crashed into her vehicle and fled the scene. No further update on that case has since been made public.

