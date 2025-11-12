Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

CCTV footage shows suspect fleeing past major hospital after theft

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 2:18 PM
Screenshots from Phuket Times Facebook video

A foreign man pulled off a bizarre motorbike theft in Phuket by pretending to play with a dog before hopping on a parked bike and riding off in front of its stunned owner.

The incident occurred yesterday, November 11, in the Samkong area of Phuket. According to witnesses and CCTV footage, the suspect casually approached the dog outside a property and began petting it, appearing friendly and unthreatening.

Within seconds, he mounted a nearby motorcycle, started it, and sped off — all while the owner stood just metres away. The man was last seen driving past Bangkok Hospital Phuket before disappearing from view.

The unusual theft was caught on surveillance cameras, which showed the suspect wearing casual clothes and behaving as if he knew the dog. The relaxed approach appeared to be a deliberate distraction.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses and traffic cameras in the area to trace the suspect’s movements before and after the theft. Investigators are working to determine whether the man acted alone or was part of a larger network targeting unattended motorcycles in busy districts, according to Phuket Times’ Facebook post.

Officers urge the public to come forward with any information that may help in locating the suspect.

In a similar incident, a foreign man was arrested after allegedly stealing a motorcycle on Soi 16, just off Pattaya’s bustling Walking Street. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed, but witnesses said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs during the incident.

The theft reportedly occurred on August 28 when the motorcycle’s owner discovered the vehicle missing and alerted nearby motorcycle taxi drivers. Known for their familiarity with the area, the drivers quickly launched a pursuit through the narrow, crowded lanes.

They intercepted the suspect near the old pier at the entrance to Walking Street and detained him until municipal officers and patrol police arrived.

The suspect was then taken into custody by Pattaya City Police Station.

