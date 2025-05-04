Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China

New campaign targets millions through movies, merchandise, and martial arts diplomacy

Picture courtesy of Jonathan Tomas, Unsplash

The Department of International Trade Promotion, under the Ministry of Commerce, has unveiled a strategic plan to promote Muay Thai as a soft power in Europe and China.

This initiative aims to expand the market for related products and services by leveraging the global popularity of Muay Thai, thereby generating revenue across various industries.

The strategy focuses on three main areas: promoting Muay Thai, exporting related products, and utilising soft power to enhance the profile of Muay Thai and Thai products. This approach is anticipated to boost recognition and increase export opportunities, ultimately bringing additional revenue to the country.

To elevate the global appeal of Muay Thai, the department plans to collaborate with both public and private sectors. Initiatives include expanding Muay Thai training centres abroad, supporting the establishment of Muay Thai Training Camps in Europe, Latin America, and the US, partnering with MMA and kickboxing gyms to integrate Muay Thai classes, and creating international Muay Thai leagues. Additionally, international events like the Muay Thai World Series will be organised.

Plans to open markets for Muay Thai and related services, such as apparel, gloves, boxing oils, target pads, training camps, and Muay Thai schools, are set for Germany, Spain, and Denmark in Europe. Efforts will also extend to major and secondary cities in China, including Nanning, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xiamen, and Guangzhou, featuring exhibitions, product sales, business negotiations, and Muay Thai demonstrations. Each city is targeted to generate at least 10 million baht (US$301,750) in revenue.

For exporting Muay Thai-related products, the strategy includes promoting sports equipment, clothing, supplements, and other related items. Support will be provided to Thai brands like Twins and Fairtex to expand into European, American, and Asian markets via online platforms such as Amazon, Shopee, and AliExpress.

Muay Thai

By marketing Muay Thai apparel, like Thai boxing shorts and T-shirts, through online channels and promoting Thai supplements linked with Muay Thai athletes, the initiative aims to create a broader market presence.

The use of soft power to promote Muay Thai and Thai products will be pursued through films, series, and games. This includes introducing Muay Thai to Hollywood and global series, supporting film and series production related to Muay Thai, like Ong Bak, and using platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime to spread Thai culture.

Thai athletes will serve as brand ambassadors for Thai products, and there will be efforts to feature these products in international media related to Muay Thai. Additionally, games and eSports will be utilised as new channels, promoting Muay Thai characters in popular games like Tekken, Street Fighter, and UFC 5 and supporting eSports competitions with Muay Thai themes to engage the younger generation.

In 2024, the department promoted Muay Thai abroad through activities such as online trade negotiations, allowing Thai entrepreneurs to introduce Muay Thai-related products and services to the Latin American market. Efforts included expanding trade with Argentina, engaging in trade discussions in Buenos Aires, and organising Muay Thai demonstrations by prominent figures like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

