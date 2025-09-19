Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

District launches programme to boost community emergency skills

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, September 19, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bang Lamung has launched a disaster training programme to equip volunteers with the skills needed to protect residents and tourists during future emergencies.

The opening ceremony took place at the district office’s Civic Hall, where Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapatch Srinthanyanon launched the 2025 Volunteer Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Training Programme. The initiative, named Enhancing the Efficiency of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for Bang Lamung District Civil Defence Volunteers, is designed to strengthen community readiness for the 2025 fiscal year.

Senior District Administrator Wanchai Wannaprahm said the project was tailored to boost the capabilities of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs), who play a frontline role in disaster response.

“This programme will help volunteers perform their duties more effectively, particularly in disaster monitoring, incident response, and the protection of residents and tourists.”

The training combines classroom lectures with demonstrations, hands-on drills, and simulated disaster scenarios. Experts from the Chon Buri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Pattaya City, Pattaya Hospital, and Bang Lamung Police Station all contributed to the sessions.

A total of 150 volunteers participated in the training, practising how to manage emergencies ranging from fires and floods to road accidents and other public safety threats. Organisers said the practical focus was essential to ensure participants are ready to respond in real situations.

Officials said that disaster prevention is not solely the responsibility of professional responders but requires strong community engagement. The programme encourages volunteers to act as the first line of defence in emergencies, supporting police, medical teams, and disaster units, according to The Pattaya News.

The initiative reflects Bang Lamung District’s commitment to improving resilience in a region that faces unique challenges, including heavy seasonal storms, traffic-related emergencies, and the pressures of hosting millions of visitors each year. Officials believe well-prepared volunteers can play a vital role in limiting damage and saving lives.

By investing in training, the district hopes to build greater public confidence in its ability to handle crises and reassure both residents and tourists who drive Pattaya’s economy. Officials say the ongoing involvement of volunteers will be crucial to strengthening community safety in the years ahead.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, September 19, 2025
