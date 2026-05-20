Everything you need to know about the Singha family drama in Thailand [So far]

The Singha family drama refers to a public dispute involving members of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of Boon Rawd Brewery, the company behind Singha and Leo beer. The case drew widespread attention across Thailand and internationally after serious allegations were made within the family and aired publicly on social media.

Who are the key people

Siranudh “Psi” Scott is a 29-year-old conservation activist and fourth-generation member of the Bhirombhakdi family. Known publicly as ‘Merman’ for his long-distance ocean swimming and for a titular short film highlighting marine pollution, he founded the Sea You Strong initiative focused on environmental education and ocean preservation. He is the younger of the two brothers at the centre of the Singha family drama.

Sunit “Pi” Scott is the older brother and was an executive at Boon Rawd Brewery, holding roles across the group and its affiliated companies. He is married to Thai actress Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornkul.

Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornkul is a Thai actress and the wife of Pi Scott. She became publicly involved when she initially defended her husband before later issuing a public apology and announcing she would temporarily distance herself from him.

Bhurit Bhirombhakdi is the CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery and issued the company’s official response.

What Psi claimed

Psi publicly alleged that his older brother Pi sexually assaulted him repeatedly during their childhood, beginning when Psi was around 10 or 11 years old. He alleged that family members were aware of the abuse but took no action. He also alleged that his mother pressured him not to speak publicly about the incidents to protect the family’s reputation and business interests.

Psi released a voice recording, he said, capturing a conversation with Pi about the alleged abuse. In the recording, Pi is heard offering a contextual explanation rather than a categorical denial. Pi denied the sexual abuse allegations, describing them as untrue, and said that while the brothers argued and he had been rough with Psi during childhood, no sexual assault took place.

Psi also alleged that after he spoke publicly, his mother filed a legal claim seeking to recover property that had been left to him by his grandfather, Chamnong Bhirombhakdi.

What the company did

Boon Rawd Brewery CEO Bhurit Bhirombhakdi issued a public statement expressing concern over the allegations and reaffirming the company’s position against domestic violence in any form. The company confirmed that Pi Scott had stepped down from all executive positions. Pi’s resignation letter was attached to the company’s statement. Pi’s resignation letter was attached to the company’s statement. Boon Rawd stated it would cooperate fully with the relevant authorities.

Public reaction

The case generated significant public attention in Thailand. Actress Mild Jiravechsoontornkul initially defended her husband publicly before reversing course after the voice recording was released. She issued a public apology to Psi and the public, and stated she had not previously heard the recording.

Several Thai celebrities who had publicly expressed support for Pi and Mild before the recording surfaced also faced criticism online and issued apologies. The reaction drew wider attention to how allegations of this nature are handled when they involve prominent families.

The legal situation

A civil lawsuit filed by Psi’s mother over inherited property is currently before the courts. As of the time of writing, no formal criminal complaint has been filed in connection with the sexual abuse allegations, and no formal investigation has been publicly confirmed by Thai authorities.

Sources:

• The Thaiger — Singha heir renounces family ties amid trauma revelations

• The Thaiger — Singha heir shares audio evidence of sexual abuse by brother

• Bangkok Post — Boonrawd Brewery responds to family drama

• Nation Thailand — Boon Rawd confirms Sunit Scott exit