Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 2:17 PM
167 1 minute read
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เป็นข่าวกระบี่ and ปูดำนิวส์

The body of a Dutch tourist who went missing after a kayak accident off Railay Beach in Krabi was found yesterday, May 19.

The Dutch victim, identified as 61 year old Rob Borgmann, disappeared on May 16 after strong winds and waves overturned the kayaks he and his daughter were using during heavy rain. Officials said neither of them was wearing a life jacket.

The accident occurred in the sea between Koh Poda and Railay Beach. A local boat operator who witnessed the incident managed to rescue Borgmann’s daughter safely.

Missing Dutch tourist found dead after Krabi kayak accident
Photo via Facebook/ เป็นข่าวกระบี่

Yesterday, authorities received reports of a body discovered in a mangrove forest near Koh Pu in Nuea Khlong district. Rescue workers from the Khlong Kanan Foundation travelled to the area to recover the body.

Borgmann’s daughter later confirmed the deceased was her father. His body was transferred to Krabi Hospital for an autopsy.

Krabi governor Angkul Silatewakul issued a warning to tourists and residents to exercise caution between May 19 and 22 as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast along the Andaman coast.

Boat operators providing tourist services were urged to strengthen safety measures and ensure all passengers wear life jackets before departure.

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Dutchman dies after kayak accident in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ เป็นข่าวกระบี่

In a related incident last night, heavy rain caused trees to collapse onto homes in the Ban Namjan community in Krabi Noi subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district, at about 11.30pm.

One house sustained severe damage after its roof collapsed, damaging property inside the residence. The family living in the house includes children and elderly residents fortunately escaped unharmed. The family requested assistance for repairs.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, continuous rainfall expected between May 19 and 22 has increased the risk of flash floods and landslides across Krabi province. Residents were advised to closely follow weather updates and official warnings.

Tree collapses on house in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ วีระ ศรีปาตานีทัวร์

A similar incident occurred in Krabi at the beginning of May, when a foreign couple went missing after kayaking through the mangrove forests. A Thai tour guide and a team of volunteers launched a search and found the couple sitting in their kayak in the dark forest.

It is reported that they failed to follow the tour guide’s instructions, which resulted in their kayak becoming trapped in the mangrove forest due to the receding tide.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 2:17 PM
167 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.