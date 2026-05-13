Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother

A renowned environmentalist and heir of the Singha beer brand released a voice recording as evidence today, May 13, in response to a denial issued by his older brother over allegations of sexual abuse during their childhood.

The former national park ranger and conservation activist, Siranudh “Psi” Scott, first addressed the issue publicly in a video shared on his social media account on Saturday, May 9. In the emotional video, the conservation activist said he no longer wanted to be identified as an heir to the Singha beer family.

During the recording, Psi stated that he had previously spoken publicly about being sexually assaulted by a babysitter when he was younger.

He then alleged that his older brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott, also sexually abused him repeatedly during their teenage years. Psi claimed family members were aware of the incidents, but no action was taken.

He also revealed that he is currently involved in a legal dispute with his biological mother over property ownership. According to Psi, his mother filed a lawsuit seeking ownership of property previously given to him by his grandfather, arguing he was ungrateful and undeserving of the assets.

Following the allegations, Pi released a public statement in video form last night, May 12, denying the accusations, stating…

“The claim about the sexual assault is untrue. Everyone who knows me can confirm that I would never do such a thing, as it is disgusting and terrible.”

Pi admitted that he and Psi argued frequently during childhood. He said he teased his younger brother, and some incidents became “rough,” but denied that any sexual abuse took place.

Pi stated that family members had continued supporting Psi, particularly regarding treatment for mental health issues. However, communication with Psi had become difficult because he had blocked contact with family members.

Pi also addressed the family property dispute, claiming ownership of the house belonged jointly to both brothers. He said their mother pursued legal action after parts of the property were allegedly damaged while under Psi’s supervision.

Pi’s wife, actress Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornkul, later shared land ownership documents online in support of her husband’s statement. She also announced plans to take legal action against social media users posting negative comments about her family.

Today, Psi shared part of a recorded conversation between himself and Pi regarding the childhood sexual assault allegations. The audio clip shared publicly was around four minutes long, although the full recording lasted approximately 20 minutes.

In the recording, Psi alleged he was forced to perform oral sex on Pi when he was around 10 or 11 years old, while Pi was approximately 16. Psi said the experience affected his ability to form relationships later in life.

During the conversation, Pi stated he was too young at the time to understand his actions were wrong. He also claimed he had attempted to resolve the issue previously.

Psi rejected the explanation, stating his brother had been old enough to understand the impact of his actions. He said he had hoped Pi would support him while recovering from abuse by the babysitter, but instead worsened the trauma.

As of today, Pi has not released a further statement responding to the recording.