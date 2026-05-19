Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

Police are investigating the death of an American man whose body was found hanging over the balcony of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, May 18.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to the seven-storey condominium on Jomtien Sai Song Road after a Thai teenager reported seeing a body hanging from a balcony on the sixth floor.

At the scene, police found a crowd gathered outside the building, looking upwards to the balcony. The deceased was later identified as a 50 year old American man, although his name has not been released.

Police said the man was wearing grey jeans and flip-flops, but no shirt. His head and arms were hanging over the balcony. Investigators estimated he had died at least three hours before being discovered.

Officers searched the room and reported finding no signs of theft, forced entry or struggle. No visible injuries were found on the man’s body.

The teenager who discovered the body, identified as Tae, told police he had been sitting with friends opposite the condominium when he noticed what appeared to be a human head hanging from the balcony.

Tae said he and his friends moved closer to the building to check and confirmed it was a person. The group then informed motorcycle taxi riders nearby and asked them to contact the police.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

This condo death follows several similar incidents reported in Pattaya in recent months. In April, a Chinese tourist was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a condominium in the Jomtien area. Friends and rescuers attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

In another case reported in March, a Belgian man died after falling from an eighth-floor condo in Pattaya. Police found multiple empty alcohol bottles and beer cans in his room and later concluded the death was suicide after witnesses reported seeing him walk onto the rooftop before the fall.