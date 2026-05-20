Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

Immigration police in Chon Buri arrested a Chinese woman yesterday, May 19, for working illegally as a land broker while meeting Chinese investors in Sri Racha district.

Officers from the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Office said they had been monitoring the activities of the suspect, identified as 43 year old Anhan, after discovering videos she posted on the WeChat application promoting land sales in Thailand.

According to investigators, the videos showed Anhan introducing plots of land, discussing locations, facilities and promotional offers for potential buyers.

Police said the woman entered Thailand on a tourist visa and did not possess a work permit or a licence to operate as a broker. Officers also noted that the profession is restricted to Thai citizens.

Further investigations reportedly found that Anhan had arranged a meeting with seven Chinese investors to sign land sale agreements at a house in Sri Racha yesterday.

Immigration officers later raided the property and found the group discussing the land transactions. Officers also discovered sale contracts and land title deeds at the scene.

Anhan and the seven Chinese nationals were taken to a police station for questioning. Police stated all Chinese nationals, including Anhan, were legally staying in Thailand and were not found to have violated immigration laws.

However, officers said Anhan’s employment activities were illegal. She was charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for working without a permit.

The offence carries penalties including fines between 5,000 and 50,000 baht, deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

Anhan also faces charges related to working in a profession reserved for Thai citizens, which carries additional fines and deportation penalties.

In a similar case earlier this month, immigration police on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani raided a childcare centre and arrested foreign teachers accused of working without permits.

Police officers also charged the centre’s owners, a Thai woman and an Iranian couple, after investigators alleged the business was registered as a nursery for up to 18 children but was operating as an international school with more than 160 students.