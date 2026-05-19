Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 4:19 PM
678 1 minute read
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Thailand’s Cabinet officially approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free scheme following a proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, with revised visa categories for each country expected to be announced later.

The visa-free programme previously allowed travellers from more than 90 countries to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. The policy expanded an earlier scheme that granted visa exemption to citizens from 57 countries for stays of around 30 days, depending on nationality.

The Thailand visa-free scheme has faced criticism from residents, particularly in major tourist destinations, who argued that some visitors were misusing the exemption programme.

Critics claimed some foreign nationals entered Thailand under the scheme to work illegally or operate unauthorised businesses. Other residents argued that the expanded visa exemption weakened visitor screening procedures and contributed to an increase in crime involving foreign nationals.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports
Photo via Facebook/ กรมการท่องเที่ยว Department of Tourism

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakun previously announced in April that the government was considering ending the 60-day visa-free policy and restoring the previous entry rules.

Surasak said the proposed change aimed to attract long-stay and higher-quality tourists to support Thailand’s tourism industry and economy.

Earlier this month, the minister confirmed the proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration this week.

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Following the Cabinet meeting today, May 19, Surasak announced that the 60-day Thailand visa-free scheme had officially been cancelled.

Thai airport self-check in
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Under the temporary replacement policy, visa-exempt visitors will again be permitted to stay in Thailand for around 30 days, depending on their nationality.

According to Surasak, officials are now reviewing visa requirements for each country. Future visa conditions and permitted lengths of stay will depend on each country’s economic and security situation.

However, the minister did not confirm when the revised visa criteria would be submitted to the Cabinet or when the cancellation of the 60-day scheme would officially take effect.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 4:19 PM
678 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.