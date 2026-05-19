Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

Thailand’s Cabinet officially approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free scheme following a proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, with revised visa categories for each country expected to be announced later.

The visa-free programme previously allowed travellers from more than 90 countries to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. The policy expanded an earlier scheme that granted visa exemption to citizens from 57 countries for stays of around 30 days, depending on nationality.

The Thailand visa-free scheme has faced criticism from residents, particularly in major tourist destinations, who argued that some visitors were misusing the exemption programme.

Critics claimed some foreign nationals entered Thailand under the scheme to work illegally or operate unauthorised businesses. Other residents argued that the expanded visa exemption weakened visitor screening procedures and contributed to an increase in crime involving foreign nationals.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakun previously announced in April that the government was considering ending the 60-day visa-free policy and restoring the previous entry rules.

Surasak said the proposed change aimed to attract long-stay and higher-quality tourists to support Thailand’s tourism industry and economy.

Earlier this month, the minister confirmed the proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration this week.

Following the Cabinet meeting today, May 19, Surasak announced that the 60-day Thailand visa-free scheme had officially been cancelled.

Under the temporary replacement policy, visa-exempt visitors will again be permitted to stay in Thailand for around 30 days, depending on their nationality.

According to Surasak, officials are now reviewing visa requirements for each country. Future visa conditions and permitted lengths of stay will depend on each country’s economic and security situation.

However, the minister did not confirm when the revised visa criteria would be submitted to the Cabinet or when the cancellation of the 60-day scheme would officially take effect.