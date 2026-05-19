Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

A Russian man was arrested at a Phuket checkpoint yesterday, May 18, after police found multiple types of drugs in his backpack during a search on a coach bus travelling to Pattaya.

Officers at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, stopped a Phuket-Pattaya coach bus for routine inspections and requested identification documents from passengers.

Police said the Russian passenger, later identified as Gorskii, failed to present identification documents and displayed suspicious behaviour during the inspection.

According to officers, the suspect appeared nervous and anxious when approached by police. Investigators also claimed he attempted to push a backpack away from his seat by kicking it towards the rear of the bus. The behaviour prompted officers to search the suspect and his belongings.

Police said the search of the red-and-black backpack uncovered several types of illegal drugs, including 564.74 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 471.92 grammes of mephedrone, 129.8 grammes of heroin, 51 grammes of ecstasy, 54.6 grammes of amphetamine and 582 grammes of ketamine.

Officers also seized two mobile phones, a laptop and 11,320 baht in cash as evidence.

Police have not disclosed details from the suspect’s interrogation or confirmed whether further investigations will target additional suspects linked to the alleged drug operation in Phuket or Pattaya.

According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, Gorskii was charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute.

Under Thai law, the offence carries penalties ranging from five years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment and fines between 500,000 and 5 million baht.

Information published by the Narcotics Control Division also states that large-scale possession of Category 1 narcotics intended for distribution may carry the death penalty in severe cases.

In a separate case reported in Phuket in January, two Russian men were arrested at their ‘Mushroom Temple’ in the Rawai district of Phuket for illegally distributing magic mushrooms and providing mental healing sessions involving the use of illegal substances.

More than 10 kilograms of magic mushrooms were seized at the scene. However, one of the suspects, who is believed to be a Russian national, managed to evade arrest.