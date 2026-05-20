Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 11:21 AM
158 2 minutes read
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger
Photo by anurakphotographer via Canva and ThaiRath

Boon Rawd Brewery, renowned for its Singha and Leo beers, removed Sunit “Pi” Scott from all company positions following sexual assault allegations made against him by his younger brother, Siranudh “Psi” Scott.

Psi publicly accused Pi of repeatedly sexually assaulting him during their childhood. He released a video describing the abuse and shared a voice recording as evidence, which showed a conversation about the assaults with his brother.

According to Psi, Pi forced him to perform oral sex, leaving him traumatised. He also alleged that family members failed to support him after learning about the incidents.

Psi further claimed his mother pressured him not to disclose the sexual assaults publicly because it could damage the family’s reputation and business interests.

He also alleged that after speaking publicly about the assaults, his mother filed legal action to reclaim assets previously given to him by his grandfather in his will.

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | News by Thaiger
Photo via KomChadLuek

The allegations attracted widespread public attention because the family is linked to Boon Rawd Brewery, producer of Singha and Leo beer and several related businesses.

The case also led to criticism directed at Pi and his wife, a Thai actress, Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornkul, as well as other family members and the company.

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Mild initially defended her husband before later issuing a public apology to Psi and the public after the voice recording was released. She stated that she had not previously known about the recording during her relationship with Pi.

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Mild also announced she would distance herself from her husband to focus on her mental health during her pregnancy.

Public reaction online was divided, with some expressing sympathy while others continued criticising her earlier response. Several Thai celebrities who initially expressed support for Pi and Mild before the recording surfaced also faced criticism online.

Following the backlash, Boon Rawd Brewery Chief Executive Officer Bhurit Bhirombhakdi released a statement expressing concern over the allegations and reaffirming the company’s opposition to domestic violence.

Singha CEO Bhurit Bhirombhakdi
Bhurit Bhirombhakdi | Photo via Instagram/ @tae_bhurit

The company also confirmed that Pi, who reportedly held a senior management role, had been removed from all positions.

Boon Rawd Brewery stated it would cooperate fully with relevant authorities investigating the allegations and attached Pi’s resignation letter to its announcement.

As of now, officials have not publicly clarified the status of any investigation or what further legal action may follow.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 11:21 AM
158 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.