Thailand’s medical tourism recovery and rising demand for cosmetic surgery

In 2018, Thailand stood at the peak of its medical tourism boom. Millions of international patients travel to the country each year, drawn by internationally trained doctors, modern hospitals, and treatment costs often significantly lower than in Western markets.

Then the pandemic paused global travel.

Today, that momentum has returned. By 2024 to 2025, the estimated number of foreign patients visiting private hospitals in Thailand reached around 3 million, approximately 88% of its 2018 peak. According to analysts, Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism market was worth US$31.5 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting it could more than triple by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 13%.

While major hospitals remain central to this growth, cosmetic surgery has emerged as one of the most resilient and expanding segments of the recovery.

Unlike urgent medical care, aesthetic procedures are elective. Patients travel not only for treatment, but for transformation, combining surgery with recovery in a destination known for hospitality, comfort, and privacy. In this evolving landscape, smaller specialised clinics are playing an increasingly visible role.

One of them is Interplast Clinic in Bangkok.

As Thailand’s cosmetic surgery market regains international traffic, Interplast Clinic has officially launched One Safe Journey, a dedicated concierge programme designed specifically for overseas patients.

Medical tourism is rarely just about surgery. It is about three interconnected elements: travel, medical care, and the overall experience of being abroad. The new programme recognises this reality.

One Safe Journey provides:

Airport pick up on arrival

Accommodation booking with selected partner hotels

Post-surgery visits from the clinic’s medical team directly at the hotels

Arranging follow-up appointments

Transport between the hotel and the clinic for appointments

Dr Theerapong Poonyakariyagorn, Founder of Interplast Clinic, said…

“Many of our patients travel to Bangkok because they want a level of surgical expertise and outcomes they may not find at home. If someone is travelling that far for surgery, we believe the responsibility extends beyond the operating room.”

Accommodation options include nearby 4 and 5-star properties such as Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok and Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok Ploenchit, both located conveniently close to the clinic. Patients can recover in a comfortable hotel environment, with nursing support provided directly by Interplast Clinic’s medical team.

As Thailand reasserts its position as Southeast Asia’s medical hub, the next phase of growth may not just belong to large hospitals, but to specialised providers who understand that for today’s patient, care begins at the airport, and continues long after the surgery ends.

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