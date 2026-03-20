FUSO Thailand reshapes organisational structure with new CEO and CFO appointments, accelerating full-force commercial vehicle strategy

FUSO Commercial Vehicles (Thailand) Ltd. (FCVT) has announced a significant corporate restructuring, adjusting its reporting line directly to the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) in Japan. The company has appointed two Thai senior executives: Jakkrapong Santirat as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Thitipol Wongthanakul as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to drive the FUSO brand strategy in Thailand’s commercial vehicle market.

This restructuring reflects FUSO’s business direction under the 100% FUSO Focus strategy. The organisation in Thailand will focus on fully developing and expanding the commercial vehicle business under the FUSO brand, while strengthening its dealer network and domestic customer base.

Thailand is considered one of FUSO’s key markets in Southeast Asia, particularly in the truck and logistics vehicle segment, which is growing in line with the expansion of e-commerce and infrastructure.

Direct connection to Japan to strengthen business in Thailand

Under this new structure, FCVT has shifted its reporting and support line from the Southeast Asia (SEA) regional office directly to the Asia Pacific (APAC) regional office located at the MFTBC headquarters in Japan. This change aims to increase business agility and foster closer collaboration with FUSO’s manufacturing plants and engineering teams.

This transition allows Thailand to connect directly with FUSO’s product and technology development centre, enhancing its capability to develop products and services that respond more rapidly to the needs of the transport and logistics sectors in Thailand.

Appointment of Jakkrapong Santirat to lead the organisation

To drive this vision forward, the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Jakkrapong Santirat as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FUSO Commercial Vehicles (Thailand) Ltd. (FCVT), effective from April 1, 2026.

Previously, Jakkrapong served as the Head of Truck Sales at FCVT. With over 20 years of extensive experience in the automotive industry, he has played a crucial role in laying a strong foundation for FCVT’s sales operations. His contributions include increasing efficiency to drive sales, expanding partnerships with the nationwide dealer network, and elevating service standards for customers in key target markets.

In stepping into the CEO role, Jakkrapong will lead the organisation with a focus on continuous business growth alongside long-term strategic direction. He emphasises building a strong corporate culture, encouraging employee engagement, and developing leadership potential to build a team ready to drive the company into the future.

Furthermore, to ensure a smooth transition, Jakkrapong will also serve as Acting Head of Truck Sales concurrently with his CEO role to continue marketing strategies and maintain close relationships with customers.

Jakkrapong Santirat stated…

“Stepping into this new structure is a testament to our commitment to the commercial automotive industry in Thailand. Our future direction focuses on Customer Centricity-driven growth, coupled with building strong partnerships with our dealer network to sustainably develop the FUSO brand in the long term.

“Operating fully under the FUSO brand will be reflected in every decision, investment, and service, all genuinely aimed at meeting the needs of customers and dealer partners in Thailand. I have strong confidence in the potential of the FCVT team that we will be able to deliver the best experience and create sustainable business growth.”

Appointment of Thitipol Wongthanakul to strengthen corporate finance

Simultaneously, FUSO Commercial Vehicles (Thailand) Ltd. (FCVT) has strengthened its internal management by appointing Thitipol Wongthanakul as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from April 1, 2026. He is an executive with an outstanding track record from his role in FUSO Indonesia & Direct Export Sales – Business Finance International Markets at the MFTBC headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.

During his time with MFTBC in Japan, Thitipol played a pivotal role in strengthening financial management in international markets. He enhanced financial transparency, established a monthly performance tracking system, and structurally analysed earning variances, which significantly improved profitability in the markets under his responsibility.

With his expertise in in-depth analysis and the ability to transform complex financial data into actionable management strategies, he supports the decision-making of stakeholders at multiple levels.

Combined with a systematic work approach and a focus on collaborative integration, Thitipol is exceptionally well-prepared to lead FCVT’s Finance & Controlling division to support business growth and strengthen the company’s long-term operational stability.

Thitipol Wongthanakul revealed…

“A crucial goal of management during this transition era is maintaining financial discipline and stability to support sustainable growth. We will focus on increasing operational efficiency to accommodate business expansion while strictly adhering to the highest principles of Governance & Transparency. This will serve as the foundation for FCVT to move forward stably and sustainably.”

The announcement of this vision and the appointment of Thai senior executives serve as a continuation of the foundation laid by the previous management team. The new leadership is ready to accelerate the organisation’s growth and continue creating value for FUSO’s customers and business partners.

Press Release