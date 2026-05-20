Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, the former director of a school in Songkhla, has been posthumously granted the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand after sacrificing herself to protect teachers and students during a school shooting incident that led to a hostage situation.

The Royal Gazette published the royal command yesterday, May 19, announcing the royal decoration for the deceased. The decoration was granted with effect from May 12, according to the announcement.

Sasiphat, a former school director with the rank of senior professional-level director at Patongprathan Kiriwat School under the Secondary Educational Service Area Office Songkhla-Satun, was granted the First Class of the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand.

The announcement said Sasiphat had performed her duty while risking her life and was fatally injured as a result.

She was recognised for protecting, caring for and assisting teachers and students under her supervision, and for not abandoning them during the incident.

The announcement said Sasiphat sacrificed herself by becoming a hostage in place of teachers and students. She was shot and later died following the hostage incident at Patongprathan Kiriwat School in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on February 11.

The incident began when an 18 year old suspect entered the school with a seized police rifle, opened fire and took hostages. Sasiphat was shot in the chest and taken to Hat Yai Hospital in critical condition before later dying from her injuries.

Elsewhere, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat has honoured eight everyday heroes with certificates of recognition for their bravery, kindness and unwavering service to others throughout 2024.

The awards stem from an initiative by the Ministry of Interior, which designated April 1 as the Day of Honouring Good Citizens. The day serves to spotlight individuals who have gone above and beyond, often at personal risk, to help others in critical situations.