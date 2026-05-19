5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

Five police officers and a civilian were arrested in Sa Kaeo after allegedly detaining and attempting to extort Chinese nationals at 300,000 baht each. Another police officer accused of involvement remains at large.

The arrests were made on Saturday, May 16, after officers from Wang Somboon Police Station received information from the Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Office about the alleged extortion case.

According to police, the five Chinese nationals contacted immigration officers through the LINE application seeking urgent assistance.

The Chinese victims reportedly told immigration officers they were being detained at a house in Sa Kaeo province. Officers later raided the property at about 11am.

Police found the five Chinese nationals outside the residence. Officers said the group appeared relieved when authorities arrived at the scene.

The victims told investigators they had been detained at about 2am the same day. The suspects allegedly placed them in handcuffs and demanded US$10,000 (around 300,000 baht) from each person in exchange for their release.

Two of the victims reportedly transferred US$2,000 each to the suspects before the raid took place. Police said the victims provided transfer receipts as evidence.

Investigators later identified four of the suspects as police officers. Authorities said the officers initially detained the Chinese nationals for entering Thailand illegally, but then demanded money instead of pursuing legal proceedings. The suspects promised to release the victims if they paid the requested sums.

The suspects were identified as Police Senior Sergeant Majors Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Phichate. The civilian suspect was identified as Nattanan. Police also seized firearms, ammunition and two pickup trucks from the property.

The Chinese nationals told officers another suspect, believed to be a police officer, was not at the scene during the raid because he had reportedly left to buy food and drinks. Investigators are continuing efforts to identify and locate the additional suspect.

ThaiRath reported that all of the suspects denied the extortion allegations. They remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.