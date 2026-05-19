5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 5:11 PM
181 1 minute read
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger
Photo via 77Kaoded

Five police officers and a civilian were arrested in Sa Kaeo after allegedly detaining and attempting to extort Chinese nationals at 300,000 baht each. Another police officer accused of involvement remains at large.

The arrests were made on Saturday, May 16, after officers from Wang Somboon Police Station received information from the Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Office about the alleged extortion case.

According to police, the five Chinese nationals contacted immigration officers through the LINE application seeking urgent assistance.

The Chinese victims reportedly told immigration officers they were being detained at a house in Sa Kaeo province. Officers later raided the property at about 11am.

Four Thai police arrested for extorting Chinese nationals in Sa Kaeo
Photo via 77Kaoded

Police found the five Chinese nationals outside the residence. Officers said the group appeared relieved when authorities arrived at the scene.

The victims told investigators they had been detained at about 2am the same day. The suspects allegedly placed them in handcuffs and demanded US$10,000 (around 300,000 baht) from each person in exchange for their release.

Two of the victims reportedly transferred US$2,000 each to the suspects before the raid took place. Police said the victims provided transfer receipts as evidence.

Related Articles

Investigators later identified four of the suspects as police officers. Authorities said the officers initially detained the Chinese nationals for entering Thailand illegally, but then demanded money instead of pursuing legal proceedings. The suspects promised to release the victims if they paid the requested sums.

Corrupt police arrested in Sa Kaeo
Photo via ThaiRath

The suspects were identified as Police Senior Sergeant Majors Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Phichate. The civilian suspect was identified as Nattanan. Police also seized firearms, ammunition and two pickup trucks from the property.

The Chinese nationals told officers another suspect, believed to be a police officer, was not at the scene during the raid because he had reportedly left to buy food and drinks. Investigators are continuing efforts to identify and locate the additional suspect.

ThaiRath reported that all of the suspects denied the extortion allegations. They remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

49 minutes ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

50 minutes ago
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

2 hours ago
Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

3 hours ago
Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup

4 hours ago
Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

4 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene

5 hours ago
Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights

6 hours ago
2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao

6 hours ago
Thai teen finds American man&#8217;s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

8 hours ago
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say | Thaiger Thailand News

Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say

8 hours ago
CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket

1 day ago
Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok | Thaiger International Education

Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia

1 day ago
Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home

1 day ago
Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi

1 day ago
Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property

1 day ago
Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok

1 day ago
PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

1 day ago
Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

1 day ago
Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

2 days ago
AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya

2 days ago
13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | Thaiger Thailand News

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

2 days ago
Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 5:11 PM
181 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.