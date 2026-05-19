Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 9:58 AM
254 2 minutes read
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

The Criminal Court temporarily released the train driver and station manager charged in connection with the deadly train-bus collision in Bangkok.

The collision between a container train and a public bus occurred at Asok Railway Station on Saturday, May 16. The crash killed eight people, injured more than 30 others, and also damaged several vehicles. Investigators are continuing efforts to identify all victims and determine measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police identified three main suspects in the case, including the train driver, the station manager and the public bus driver.

The train driver, 46 year old Sayomporn Sornkul, tested positive for drugs following the collision. According to Thai media reports, Sayomporn admitted to regularly using methamphetamine and cannabis but claimed he had not taken drugs on the day of the incident and last used them 10 days earlier.

Train driver found positive for drug after deadly collision in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

Investigators also found that Sayomporn had been operating the train without a valid licence. The discovery prompted further investigation into State Railway of Thailand (SRT) officials who allegedly allowed him to continue working.

ThaiRath reported that CCTV footage from sections of the railway line appeared to show Sayomporn absent from the driver’s cabin while the train was moving. Other railway staff working on the same train are expected to be questioned.

The station manager, identified as Uthen, told investigators he informed the train driver about the obstruction on the tracks and signalled him to stop, but received no response.

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Station manager charged for reckless causing train-bus crash
Photo via DailyNews

Uthen also claimed he waved a red flag to warn the driver. However, CCTV footage reportedly showed the warning was given only briefly, which investigators considered insufficient under railway safety procedures.

Both railway officials were charged with reckless conduct causing serious injury and death. They were later detained pending court proceedings.

Yesterday, May 18, the Criminal Court approved the temporary release of both suspects on bail.

Station manager signal train driver with red flag
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Uthen was released after using his official position as collateral and was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. The court also banned him from leaving the country and ordered him to report to authorities monthly until the case concludes.

Sayomporn was granted bail of 100,000 baht under similar conditions. He must also wear an EM bracelet, remain in Thailand and report to officials every month.

The public bus driver faces the same charge as the railway officials. His identity has not been disclosed, and he remains under treatment at Camillian Hospital for burns sustained to his body and both legs.

Public bus driver injured in collision with train
Photo via MumKhao

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 9:58 AM
254 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.