Western Decor Corporation targets growth in 2026 as renovations drive demand for premium tiles

Western Decor Corporation (WDC), Thailand’s leading importer and distributor of premium floor and wall tiles, has announced a positive outlook for the high-end decorative materials market, remaining resilient despite the broader economic slowdown. Growth is being fueled by the robust luxury housing segment and a rising trend in high-value home renovations.

The company also introduced innovations aligned with four key residential living trends for 2026: wellness, nature-inspired design, seamless spaces, and sustainability, at Architect Expo 2026 held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

Bundit Hirunyanitiwatna, Chief Executive Officer of Western Decor Corporation Public Company Limited (WDC), describes…

“The Thai real estate market this year is in a ‘selective sideways’ state because the market is not growing equally across all segments. While the mass market continues to face pressure from purchasing power, household debt, and tighter lending conditions, the mid-to-high-end and ultra-luxury segments remain resilient. Meanwhile, the home renovation market continues to expand steadily.

“The Thai tile market is currently valued at approximately 30 billion baht, with WDC ranking among the top three players, collectively holding 70–80% market share. We are targeting 10% growth this year, driven by the increasing trend of purchasing second-hand homes and renovating existing properties. This offers better value compared to buying new homes in the same location, allowing homeowners to reallocate budgets toward high-quality, personalised living spaces.

“Today’s customers consider more than just price when selecting tiles. Design, functionality, durability, and safety, factors that enhance quality of life, have become key decision drivers. This presents a strong opportunity for WDC to differentiate itself through innovation that directly meets customer needs.”

Unveiling highlight innovations at ASA Architect Expo 2026

At this year’s ASA Architect Expo 2026, WDC is showcasing new collections and innovations focused on design, technology, and enhanced quality of living, with key highlights including:

Milano Sublime Collection

A world-class architectural collection marking the first time in over 600 years that the intricate stone patterns of Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy, have been authorised for reproduction. WDC undertook a meticulous surface-scanning process before translating the motifs into premium porcelain tiles for contemporary architectural applications. A portion of sales proceeds will support the foundation responsible for the cathedral’s preservation.

Gravity Collection [Nominated: Best Innovation Award 2026]

An innovative tile collection powered by WDC’s proprietary HARDITEC Technology, featuring an ultra scratch-resistant surface with Mohs hardness level 9, second only to diamond at level 10 and well above the industry standard of 6 to 7. Designed for heavy-duty and high-traffic areas, the collection also offers Class 5 stain resistance, helping extend product lifespan while reducing maintenance and replacement needs. It has been shortlisted for the Best Innovation Award 2026 at the Architect Expo.

Award-winning innovations on show

WDC also showcased previously Best Innovation Award technologies, including Micro-Structured anti-slip surfaces without compromising aesthetics and UNITEC pet-friendly tiles designed for pet-friendly interiors and high-traffic commercial environments.

Four trends shaping Thailand’s decorative materials market in 2026

Thai consumers are adopting global design concepts at a faster pace than ever before. Where international trends once took years to reach local showrooms, today’s digitally connected buyers seek out new materials almost in real time. WDC identifies four trends driving market direction through 2026:

Wellness living : Demand is rising for tiles that are anti-slip, antimicrobial, and easy-to-clean materials that support health and safety for all household members, including pets. WDC’s MICROTEC, Anti-Bacteria Technology, and UNITEC Technology address this need directly, with UNITEC earning strong traction in the fast-growing pet-friendly segment. Natural & textured materials : Nature-inspired finishes such as marble, stone, wood, and tactile surfaces continue gaining popularity. WDC’s Micro-Structure Technology replicates the porous texture of travertine while remaining easy to clean and dust-resistant, offering the timeless appeal of natural stone with the durability and low-maintenance benefits of engineered tile. Seamless & large-format design : Oversized tiles minimise grout lines, creating interiors that feel more expansive and visually continuous. WDC differentiates through a technique of embedding natural mineral veins directly into the tile body, producing fidelity to authentic natural stone appearance. Sustainability : Consumers are placing greater emphasis on environmentally responsible materials and brands with clear sustainability commitments. WDC’s new HARDITEC Technology delivers a tile surface hardness of Mohs 9, second only to diamond, significantly enhancing durability, extending product lifespan, reducing replacement frequency and maintenance costs, and minimising demolition and construction waste over time.

Expanding nationwide: New branches and upgraded experience centres

As part of its 2026 growth strategy, Western Decor Corporation is extending its footprint into high-potential provincial markets, with new branches opening in Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and Nakhon Ratchasima, bringing the total to nine locations nationwide.

Alongside this geographic expansion, the company is upgrading its showrooms into Experience Centres, offering comprehensive solutions for homeowners, developers, architects, and designers. These centres allow customers to visualise real applications and make confident material selections.

Supported by a team of experts covering product selection, quality control, storage, and logistics, WDC reinforces its position as a full-service partner supporting project success from start to finish.

Bundit concluded…

“At the core of WDC’s business is a commitment to delivering customer satisfaction and the best possible solutions. The company carefully curates premium-quality tiles that stand out in design while integrating advanced, globally competitive technology to address every aspect of modern living. Amid an increasingly uncertain situation, WDC also leverages its strong global sourcing network as a key operational advantage to ensure customers receive maximum value, reliability, and long-term benefits.”

Press Release