Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport plans to cancel trains heading to inner Bangkok and tighten safety measures within three months following the fatal bus and train collision on May 16.

Officials from several government agencies are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash while also reviewing long-term safety improvements aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday, May 17, that the number of railway crossing points in Bangkok should be reduced and some train routes may need to be adjusted to improve road safety.

Anutin stated that some crossing points could eventually be replaced with tunnels, although the government has not yet confirmed a timeline for implementation.

Following the PM’s comments, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn held a press conference yesterday, May 18, to provide further details on the proposed measures.

Phiphat said railway safety standards would be upgraded to match those used in the aviation sector. He added that random drug testing for train drivers would be replaced with mandatory daily drug testing for all public transport operators before they begin work.

Under the proposed Bangkok train crossing safety measures, railway crossings in the city would operate under the principle of “No barrier down, no train departure”.

The ministry also plans to connect railway systems with traffic light controls and urged motorists to stop behind yellow safety lines at train crossings.

To reduce the risk at railway crossings in Bangkok, the ministry proposed ending passenger train services into the inner city. Passenger trains would instead terminate at the outer areas, Lat Krabang Station and Taling Chan Station.

Passengers travelling into central Bangkok would then continue their journeys using the SRT Red Line or Airport Rail Link services.

Phiphat said the government was considering financial support measures or shuttle bus services to reduce additional travel costs for affected passengers.

The ministry also plans to restrict container trains from entering central Bangkok. Freight would instead be transferred at outer Bangkok logistics areas before being transported into the city by truck.

Any container trains still required to enter the city centre would only be permitted to operate late at night under stricter safety procedures.

Phiphat said he had instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to urgently implement the measures and deliver visible progress as quickly as possible.

Within three months, SRT was expected to study various comprehensive measures and report their progress to the ministry monthly to ensure it expedites and stays on track. This is to reassure the public that such a tragedy will not happen again in the future.