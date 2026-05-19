Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 5:12 PM
305 2 minutes read
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Police raided a luxury pool villa in Chon Buri today, May 19, after finding it had been turned into a makeshift drug lab with machines and other items linked to chemicals used in ketamine-laced e-cigarettes, locally known as Pod K.

Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaivong and Pol. Maj. Gen. Phongphan Wongmanithet, commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, led officials with a search warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court.

The villa covered about one rai, or 1,600 square metres, and had two two-storey buildings.

Police searched the rear building and found more than 80 chemical-related items on the first floor, including blue 20-litre plastic containers, tins, sacks, black boxes, and other storage containers.

Police raided a luxury villa in Chon Buri and detained two Chinese suspects after uncovering a drug lab linked to Pod K chemicals.
Photo via DailyNews

The second floor had been converted into a laboratory. Officers found large glass containers and three chemical-processing machines lined up together, all of which were still operating during the search.

Police said the machines appeared to be producing Etomidate, known locally as a zombie drug. The chemical is believed to be a key ingredient used to make Pod K, which police said is popular among nightlife tourists.

Two Chinese workers were detained at the villa: 47 year old Jia Jing Zhuang and 24 year old Teng Ji. Police said they are levying charges of working in Thailand without permission.

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The suspects allegedly admitted they were responsible only for watching the property and supervising the chemical-mixing machines. Police took them for further questioning.

Police raided a luxury villa in Chon Buri and detained two Chinese suspects after uncovering a drug lab linked to Pod K chemicals.
Photo via DailyNews

Investigators later searched a warehouse about 20 kilometres from the villa after surveillance found the group had been moving between the two sites.

At the warehouse, officers found more chemical containers, including 20-litre and 200-litre drums, glass tubes used for mixing chemicals, and scales. Police seized the equipment as evidence, saying it appeared unused and ready for chemical production.

Naris said the raid followed an earlier case about two months ago, when police seized large amounts of suspected psychoactive chemicals from a rented house in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung. Investigators later found similar activity at the Huai Yai villa.

Police raided a luxury villa in Chon Buri and detained two Chinese suspects after uncovering a drug lab linked to Pod K chemicals.
Photo via DailyNews

Pol Maj Gen Phongphan said the raid followed complaints from residents about Chinese nationals allegedly mixing chemicals, prompting Huai Yai police to monitor the property before seeking a search warrant.

DailyNews reported that police will now work with Provincial Police Region 2 investigators, narcotics suppression police, and immigration police to trace the source of the chemicals and identify others involved.

Similarly, back in late 2025, police raided a house in Pattaya and arrested a Chinese national for producing and distributing Pod K, a substance that has gained popularity among both Thai and foreign partygoers in Pattaya.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 5:12 PM
305 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.