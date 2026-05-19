Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 9:41 AM
314 1 minute read
Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Immigration Bureau

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau posted a video on May 17, warning travellers not to trust claims that a paid Fast Track immigration service is available at Suvarnabhumi Airport, allegedly offered through Trip.com.

The warning followed a post by a Chinese-Taiwanese tourist who claimed the service could be bought for 650 yuan. The post reportedly included an image from the app stating that travellers could clear immigration within one minute.

The claim led some people to believe it was an official Thai immigration service.

The Immigration Bureau said the service does not exist and is not provided by the bureau. They warned residents and tourists to be cautious of websites, services, or people claiming to offer special access through immigration checkpoints.

The Immigration Bureau warns travellers after a tourist claimed that a paid Fast Track service at Suvarnabhumi was available online.
Photo via Immigration Bureau

The bureau said that using unauthorised services could lead to fraud, financial loss, or misuse of personal information.

Travellers are advised to check for information about travel procedures and immigration clearance only through official channels to avoid fake services or non-existent shortcuts.

TravelNews reported that the case has also drawn attention among foreign tourists, with concerns that it could create misunderstandings about Thailand’s immigration system.

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In similar news, previously in late March, Immigration police denied claims that Phuket International Airport opened a paid special lane for passengers, saying recent queues were caused by a temporary system slowdown during an unusually busy flight period.

Police Colonel Phongthon Phongrattanant, deputy commander and spokesperson for Immigration Division 2, said the incident stemmed from a short-term disruption to the immigration information system, and insisted there was no fast-track channel offered in exchange for 200 baht or any other fee.

According to Immigration Division 2, during the delays, officers switched to an offline process under pre-established standard operating procedures and temporarily reduced some steps for outbound passenger checks to clear the backlog quickly and safely.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 9:41 AM
314 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.