Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi

Prisoner to be transferred to high-security facility

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 3:34 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 40 year old inmate from Nonthaburi confessed that he escaped prison due to concern for his father, who lives alone. He intended to escape to take care of him.

The police reported that he was captured following a tip-off from a resident who found him sleeping at a bus shelter in front of a village.

The incident involved Chuchai, who scaled the walls of Nonthaburi prison to escape at 2.22am on Friday, February 13. The special operations team from the Department of Corrections and Nonthaburi prison personnel were actively pursuing him.

By 4.20pm on February 14, Police Lieutenant Pramuan Kulmool, along with other officers from Bang Mae Nang Police Station in Nonthaburi, received information from locals about a suspicious man resembling the escaped inmate.

The man, dressed in a red shirt and cap, was found sleeping at a bus stop in front of Pruksa 41 Village, Bang Mae Nang subdistrict, Bang Yai district. Upon investigation, the officers confirmed the man to be Chuchai, the escaped inmate, and took him into custody at Bang Mae Nang Police Station.

Nonthaburi Provincial Prison | Image from Wikipedia

Chuchai admitted that his escape was driven by worry for his father, who is living alone. He intended to leave the prison to take care of him.

Police Lance Corporal Watcharin Srisai revealed they received a tip-off from a good Samaritan who reported spotting someone resembling the suspect from news reports and online posts. The individual was located in front of Pruksa 41 Village.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect resting at the bus shelter. Upon inspection, they confirmed his identity and arrested him, then took him to Bang Mae Nang Police Station.

The news was reported by journalists after Chuchai was apprehended. Subsequently, the warden of Nonthaburi prison and officials from the Department of Corrections arrived to take Chuchai into custody, preparing to transfer him to Khao Bin Prison, a high-security facility, for further detainment, as reported by KhaoSod.

