Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 13, 2026, 3:15 PM
182 1 minute read
Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | Thaiger

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved in principle two pieces of draft subordinate legislation under the Foreign Business Act 1999, exempting eight service business categories from the requirement to obtain a foreign business licence, the government announced on May 12.

Deputy Government Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, announced the Cabinet meeting. The two instruments, a draft royal decree and a draft ministerial regulation, are designed to reduce duplication in regulatory procedures and bring oversight in line with the current economic environment.

The draft royal decree amends Schedule Three of the Foreign Business Act 1999 to carve out one specific activity: agricultural futures trading conducted through designated futures trading centres where physical delivery of goods takes place. That activity will no longer require a foreign business licence in Thailand.

Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | News by Thaiger
Deputy Government Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn | Photo via Thairath

The draft ministerial regulation lists eight service categories that foreign operators may carry out without a licence:

  1. Telecommunications service businesses
  2. Treasury centre businesses
  3. Administrative, human resources, and IT management services
  4. Domestic debt-guarantee services
  5. Leasing of a partial space for electronic financial service machines and vending machines for company employees
  6. Petroleum drilling services
  7. Other businesses under securities and stock exchange law
  8. Agents, traders, advisers, or fund managers for derivatives contracts not governed by the Derivatives Act 2003

Exemptions do not mean deregulation

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the changes had been misrepresented in some reporting. The exempted categories either involve advanced technology or are already governed by dedicated legislation and closely supervised by state agencies.

The changes are intended to remove duplicate approval steps, not to allow unsupervised foreign operation. She said the purpose is to improve investment flexibility and bring regulations in line with the modern economic context.

Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | News by Thaiger
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek | Photo via Royal Thai Government

Each exempted category remains subject to its existing sectoral regulator. Telecommunications businesses fall under the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). Treasury centre businesses remain subject to Bank of Thailand oversight. Securities and derivatives businesses are supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and petroleum drilling continues to be governed by energy law.

Related Articles

Rachada also confirmed that software development had been dropped from the draft ministerial regulation following concerns from relevant agencies about potential impacts on Thailand’s digital industry. The Commerce Ministry removed the category to balance investment promotion with protection for domestic operators.

Latest Thailand News
Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother

1 hour ago
Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | Thaiger Business News

Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap

1 hour ago
Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer

2 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies

3 hours ago
Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother

3 hours ago
Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

5 hours ago
Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case

6 hours ago
PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees

6 hours ago
Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

6 hours ago
Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case

7 hours ago
Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend

7 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

1 day ago
Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

1 day ago
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

1 day ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

1 day ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

1 day ago
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

1 day ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

1 day ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

1 day ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

1 day ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

1 day ago
Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’ | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’

1 day ago
Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

1 day ago
Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

2 days ago
Business NewsEconomy News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 13, 2026, 3:15 PM
182 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.