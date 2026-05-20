Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 20, 2026, 1:26 PM
170 2 minutes read
Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger

Thailand’s economy picked up pace in the first quarter of 2026, with the NESDC reporting GDP growth of 2.8%, ahead of the 2.5% recorded in the final quarter of last year.

Both the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors contributed to the improvement. Farm output grew by 1.2%, more than doubling the 0.6% seen in the previous quarter, while the broader non-agricultural sector posted 3.0% growth, up from 2.7%.

The sharpest gain came from private investment, which jumped to 10.1% from 6.5% the quarter before. Spending on machinery, equipment and construction drove the increase. Private consumption, government expenditure, fixed investment and exports of goods and services all moved higher as well.

Michael Kenner, co-founder of Fazwaz and managing director of LIFULL Connect, said the private investment figures point to something more significant than a single quarter’s result.

“A jump in private investment from 6.5% to 10.1% in a single quarter, led by construction and equipment spending, is not noise — that is, developers and capital allocators making committed bets on Thailand’s near-term trajectory. We tend to see that kind of movement when confidence has already shifted internally before it shows up in public sentiment.

“For the property market, it suggests the development pipeline is being primed. The question now is whether end demand, particularly from foreign buyers, catches up with the supply that is being positioned.”

On the trade front, demand from the United States, Europe and ASEAN markets supported export growth, though shipments to Japan and the Middle East fell during the period.

Related Articles
Thailand's 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | News by Thaiger
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek | Photo via Royal Government House

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul viewed the figures positively, describing the results as evidence of a continuing recovery and confirmation that economic policy was producing results.

Looking ahead, Rachada said the government intends to open up new export channels in Africa and the Middle East as a way of spreading risk and creating fresh opportunities for Thai exporters.

Domestic support measures are also in the pipeline. The government plans to cut production costs for farmers and low-income groups and to channel stimulus into local economies across the country. Rachada cited the Emergency Loan Decree as a key vehicle for this effort, pointing to the “Thais Help Thais” scheme and planned energy sector reforms designed to bolster long-term energy security.

Despite the stronger-than-expected quarterly result, the government’s official full-year growth target for Thailand’s GDP in 2026 remains around 2%, Rachada confirmed.


Latest Thailand News
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

51 minutes ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

52 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

2 hours ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

2 hours ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

3 hours ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

4 hours ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

5 hours ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

5 hours ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

21 hours ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

22 hours ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

22 hours ago
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

23 hours ago
Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

24 hours ago
Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup

1 day ago
Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

1 day ago
Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene

1 day ago
Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights

1 day ago
2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Thai teen finds American man&#8217;s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

1 day ago
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

1 day ago
Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say | Thaiger Thailand News

Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say

1 day ago
CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket

2 days ago
Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok | Thaiger International Education

Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia

2 days ago
Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home

2 days ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 20, 2026, 1:26 PM
170 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.