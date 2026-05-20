Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

A tourist has urged marine tour operators in Pattaya to improve safety measures after claiming passengers on a group diving trip near Koh Larn, Chon Buri, on May 4 were left without enough staff support as strong waves and a storm approached.

The incident was shared online through a TikTok video by a tourist who had joined a group diving trip near Koh Larn with her elder sister. She said they booked the group tour because no other tourism programme was available.

According to the poster, tourists entered the water as usual after the boat reached the diving area. She claimed there was no warning about the weather or an approaching storm, although waves and wind had already begun to increase.

About 10 minutes later, a staff member who had entered the water swam back to the boat and said a storm was approaching. Another nearby tour boat then quickly brought its tourists back on board, while her group remained in the sea.

As the waves grew stronger, tourists tried to climb back onto the boat, which was rocking heavily. Life buoys were pushed away from the boat by the waves, leaving some people tired from swimming against the current and swallowing seawater.

Her elder sister then asked a jet ski driver for help, but was told to hold onto a buoy. The waves were so strong that the buoy pulled her underwater, forcing her to let go and swim towards another boat by herself.

The poster and her boyfriend were then pushed by the waves towards another boat and were helped on board safely. She described the experience as life-threatening as the wind continued to strengthen, although heavy rain had not yet fallen.

She also questioned why many children and other tourists were left at sea after the rain began and the storm intensified.

Some children were holding onto floating equipment because their families had not been told a storm was approaching. Jet ski staff later brought them back to the boat.

Other social media users also commented on the post, with some claiming they were at the same incident. They said several tourists had to help themselves because there were not enough staff assisting them.

Khaosod reported that online criticism increased after a person claiming to be an employee allegedly responded in an inappropriate manner.

The poster urged marine tourism operators to improve safety measures, including advanced weather warnings, proper staff-to-tourist ratios, and faster help during emergencies.

Khaosod reported that no one was injured or killed, but she remained upset by the incident. She added that she had not received an apology or explanation from the boat staff or trip organisers.

At the time of reporting, there had been no reported response from the tour company, nor any further update from the poster.