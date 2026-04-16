What does it cost to raise a family in Thailand?

Thailand regularly ranks among the top destinations for expat families, but cost estimates online tend to assume you are moving as a single person or a couple. Add children, and the numbers change considerably. Thailand international schools, healthcare in Thailand for expats, family housing, and dependent visas all carry costs that tend to get underestimated until you are already here.

Here is what expat families are actually spending in Thailand in 2026.

School options

As of April 2026, there are 248 international schools in Thailand, 121 of them in Bangkok, in a sector that has been growing steadily, with eight new schools opening last year alone. For most families, the school decision comes before anything else, and it should, because it shapes where you live, your commute, and, more than any other factor, your total monthly budget.

Tuition ranges from around 200,000 baht per year at budget-tier schools up to 1.1 million baht at the premium end. Schools like Shrewsbury, ISB, NIST, Harrow, and King’s College Bangkok all sit above 900,000 baht annually. Mid-range options such as KIS International, Bangkok Patana, and St Andrews tend to land between 400,000 and 700,000 baht.

Outside Bangkok, fees are typically 20 to 40% lower on average. Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya all have solid international school options, backed by equally strong expat communities, and for families with flexibility on location, the savings can be meaningful.

One thing worth knowing before comparing schools is that the published tuition is rarely the full figure. First-year costs tend to run 20 to 30% higher once registration fees, refundable deposits, capital levies, and bus routes are factored in.

Your new home

Three bedrooms are the realistic minimum for most families, and the Bangkok rental market has a wide spread. In the main expat corridors (Sukhumvit, Thonglor, Ekkamai, Sathorn), a family-appropriate three-bedroom apartment with pool, gym, and 24-hour security typically runs 65,000 to 150,000 baht per month, and most come fully furnished.

Moving further down the BTS line to On Nut brings the same connectivity at considerably less, usually 25,000 to 55,000 baht.

Chiang Mai is around 40 to 60% cheaper than Bangkok for comparable housing. A three or four-bedroom house in a gated community with a pool can be found for 20,000 to 35,000 baht per month.

Phuket sits somewhere in between, with mid-range pool villas running 60,000 to 100,000 baht. East Pattaya, the area families tend to cluster around due to its proximity to international schools, runs 25,000 to 50,000 baht for a three-bedroom house in a gated village.

For families looking beyond the major hubs, cities like Hua Hin, Koh Samui, or Khon Kaen, expect to pay 15,000 to 30,000 baht for comparable family housing, roughly 30 to 50% below Bangkok rates.

Day-to-day spending

Food and domestic help are where Thailand delivers the most obvious savings. A family grocery budget mixing local and some Western products typically comes to 25,000 to 40,000 baht per month. A full-time English-speaking nanny costs 14,000 to 25,000 baht, which for many families effectively replaces the childcare costs they were paying back home.

Two costs tend to surprise people: electricity and transport. Air conditioning runs year-round in Thailand, and a family home with two or three units running overnight will generate electricity bills of 5,000 to 9,000 baht per month, rising to 12,000 to 15,000 baht during the March to May hot season.

Cars are also more expensive than most expats expect, as vehicles here cost roughly double their home-country price due to import duties, and monthly running costs, including fuel, insurance, and loan repayments, add another 15,000 to 25,000 baht on top.

Families who skip car ownership and rely on taxis and Grab for day-to-day errands, weekend trips, and getting around the city can still find costs adding up faster than expected. Short hops across Bangkok regularly run 150 to 300 baht each way, and a busy family week can quickly compound taxi fare spending.

School buses, where available, typically run 40,000 to 150,000 baht per year, depending on the school and zone, and are worth factoring in as a fixed cost from the start.

A comfortable Bangkok family of four, spending reasonably across housing, food, utilities, transport, and childcare, should budget somewhere between 150,000 and 250,000 baht per month before school fees. Add one child’s international school tuition, and the working total sits around 190,000 to 330,000 baht per month.

Those rainy days

In terms of healthcare in Thailand for expats, the country has 66 JCI-accredited hospitals nationwide, more than any other in Southeast Asia, and the top facilities in Bangkok are regularly ranked among the best in Asia.

In Bangkok, Samitivej’s dedicated Children’s Hospital is a popular choice for expat families with young children. Bumrungrad, Bangkok Hospital, BNH, and MedPark are all strong options for general family care. A paediatric consultation costs 500 to 3,000 baht, and vaccinations and well-child checkups are available at all major private hospitals.

The issue is not where things stand today; it is the direction of travel. Medical inflation in Thailand is running at 14 to 15% annually, the highest rate globally according to Willis Towers Watson’s 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey. A single ICU night already costs up to 100,000 baht, and a serious hospitalisation can push past 2 million baht.

Local Thai insurance plans carry inpatient caps as low as 400,000 baht, not enough to cover one significant admission. Travel insurance runs out at six months and covers emergencies only, fine for a holiday, but not for a family settling long-term.

For families with children, the gap between what local plans offer and what a serious medical event actually costs is not a small one. It is the kind of gap that can turn a manageable situation into a financial crisis.

Cigna Global covers the full family under one policy, with each member getting their own annual benefit maximum. Key benefits for families on the Gold tier include:

Annual limit of US$2 million per family member

Maternity inpatient coverage up to US$7,000

Newborn care coverage up to US$25,000

Childhood vaccination coverage up to US$1,000

Well-child checkups at 13 intervals from birth through age six

Parent accommodation is covered if a child under 18 is hospitalised

Mental health support included as standard

10% discount for families with four or more members on the same policy

One thing to note is that maternity benefits carry a 12-month waiting period. Families planning to have children in Thailand need to get covered before that becomes relevant, not after. Start your family quote with Cigna Global here.

Adding the International Outpatient module brings GP visits, specialist consultations, and day-to-day care into the policy as well.

Cigna operates direct billing at most major hospitals throughout Thailand, which means no large upfront deposits. Get a family quote from Cigna Global here.

Visas for dependent family members

Most working expat families arrive on a Non-B work visa, with spouses and children added as Non-O dependents. It is straightforward, renewable annually, and tied to the primary holder’s employment.

School-age children enrolled at an accredited international school can hold a Non-ED education visa, which renews each year and allows one parent to apply for a guardian Non-O visa alongside it.

For families planning a longer stay, Thailand’s Long-Term Resident Visa runs for ten years and covers the primary holder plus all dependents at 50,000 baht per person. As of 2025, there is no cap on the number of dependents that can be added, as the previous four-person limit was removed.

Benefits include annual reporting only, fast-track airport access, and a digital work permit for the primary holder. The Thailand Privilege Card is an alternative for families wanting long-term visa security without income requirements, though it sits in a tourist visa category and does not permit work.

For Long-Term Resident or Privilege Card applications, professional immigration advice is worth the cost.

Ultimately, Thailand is not cheap for families, not when you factor in international school fees, housing, healthcare coverage, and visa costs for each dependent. But the value is what makes the move worthwhile.

A family that budgets carefully and plans ahead tends to find that what Thailand offers in return, quality of life, world-class private hospitals, affordable domestic help, and a good climate, all of which are hard to replicate elsewhere at anywhere near the same cost.

*Cost figures are approximations based on publicly available data and expat community reporting. Costs vary significantly depending on location, lifestyle, and individual family needs; a family in Chiang Mai will spend very differently from one in central Bangkok.

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