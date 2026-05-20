Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin apologised to a journalist after displaying aggressive behaviour during an interview about alleged corruption within the Pollution Control Department.

The incident followed the release of a survey by the Zero Corruption working group under the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which reportedly found the Pollution Control Department had the highest average level of alleged bribery among government agencies surveyed.

As the department falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), reporters questioned Suchart about possible investigations into the corruption allegations.

Suchart responded that the organisation behind the poll should provide evidence to support its findings, saying the survey could damage morale among department officials. He stated that if the JSCCIB possessed evidence of corruption, it should submit the information for legal action.

The minister also compared agencies under his supervision to his children, saying he knew them well. He added that the Pollution Control Department mainly handled academic work and was not responsible for issuing licences or permits that could directly involve bribery.

Suchart said he could not punish officials without evidence and insisted allegations must be supported by proof.

One journalist challenged the comparison, saying the issue involved public interest and suggesting that defending subordinates before an investigation could reflect poor management.

Suchart replied that ministry officials had already reviewed the matter and found that the department mainly carried out academic duties. He then asked the journalist, “Who can I blame then?”

The minister also said he had personally contacted the JSCCIB president to request supporting evidence for the survey findings, but had not yet received any material.

After the exchange, Suchart walked away from the group of reporters and appeared to brush his shoulder against the journalist who questioned him.

In videos shared by Thai media outlets, the journalist could be heard saying, “Walking into me like this, really?” Suchart continued walking and replied, “You don’t know me well enough.”

While the English translation sounds mild, the original Thai phrasing carries an undercurrent of intimidation.

About an hour later, after attending the Cabinet meeting, Suchart visited the journalists’ resting area known as the Sparrow’s Nest to apologise.

“I would like to apologise to you for speaking to you badly. I’m a man. I accepted that, and I can apologise. I said it because I have another set of information and forgot to listen to others. I’m sorry. Sorry, everyone.”

The journalist later told Suchart that the apology was unnecessary and described the incident as a minor matter.

In a separate case, Suchart had just withdrawn a lawsuit against a Thai news editor who had reported on bribery accusations connected to him. He denied the accusation and took legal action against the news editor for damaging his reputation.

The alleged bribery came to light after several Thai people were tricked into working as berry pickers abroad, where they faced mistreatment at the hands of employers and recruitment agencies. Suchart was the labour minister at the time, leading him to face the accusation.