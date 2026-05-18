CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read
CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign woman was caught on CCTV stealing a souvenir from a shop in the Thalang district in Phuket yesterday, May 17.

Footage from the shop’s security cameras was shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page to warn other business owners in the area and help identify the suspect. The shop owner said the incident occurred at about 3.45pm.

In the video, the foreign woman was seen wearing a white shirt and pink skirt, with her hair in braided pigtails. She was carrying a white shoulder bag and a plastic bag. The shop owner did not disclose her nationality.

According to the shop owner, the woman initially picked up a model Thai-style house before turning away from the camera. She was then accused of placing another item, described as a decorative flower basket model, into her plastic bag.

Foreign woman steal from shop in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The foreigner later brought the house model to a staff member to pay for it. The employee reportedly noticed the second item and asked about it.

The suspect allegedly claimed she had already paid another worker for the flower basket. After paying for the house model, she left the shop. Staff later checked with colleagues and discovered no payment had been made for the second item.

The shop owner did not reveal the value of the products taken. It also remains unclear whether a police complaint was filed against the foreign woman.

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Phuket shop theft
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a similar incident reported in Krabi in April, a foreign tourist was caught on CCTV stealing from a cannabis shop in the Ao Nang area.

According to reports, the man waited until a staff member had fallen asleep before taking a cannabis joint stored in a small plastic tube and leaving the shop.

The footage also showed him returning later in an attempt to steal more items, but the shop owner arrived before any further theft occurred. The man reportedly pretended to browse products, purchased a lighter and then left the shop. No arrest in that case was reported by Thai media.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.