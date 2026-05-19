Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 1:18 PM
136 2 minutes read
Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

A food delivery rider suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train while urinating next to the railway track along Kampaengphet 7 Road, near the site of the recent fatal collision between a train and a bus.

Rescue workers were called to the railway track near the Mercure Bangkok Makkasan hotel at about 11am. The injured man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reported to be working as a food delivery rider.

According to Amarin TV, the victim suffered multiple severe injuries and was unconscious when rescuers arrived at the scene. Emergency responders provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Officers from Makkasan Police Station are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Thai man struck by train after urinating next to railway track
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

A witness told police the rider had parked his motorcycle before going to urinate beside the railway track. The witness also suspected the rider may not have heard the approaching train because he was wearing earphones and a motorcycle helmet.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) later clarified that the accident was the result of reckless behaviour on the part of the victim. The man had been found parking his motorcycle in a prohibited area, climbing over the barrier that separated the road from the railway track to urinate.

The SRT insisted that the train driver had sounded the horn in an attempt to alert the victim, but ultimately the train was unable to stop in time, leading to the crash.

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Officials urged people not to enter prohibited areas, pointing out that the incident caused life-threatening injuries to the victim and delayed the train by over 22 minutes, affecting all passengers on board and at stations along the route.

Train hits Bangkok delivery rider
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

The incident attracted attention online because it happened near the site of the fatal train-bus collision in Bangkok on Saturday, 16 May, which involved a container train and a public bus.

That collision happened after the bus became trapped at a red light on the railway crossing while the train driver, who was under the influence of drugs, reportedly failed to respond in time to warnings about the obstruction.

Following the collision, officials urged motorists to obey railway crossing regulations and to avoid stopping within five metres of the tracks.

However, in the days after the crash, social media users shared images and videos of motorists continuing to park on railway crossings during traffic congestion.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 19, 2026, 1:18 PM
136 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.