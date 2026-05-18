Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 4:53 PM
86 1 minute read
Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia | Thaiger
Photo via Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest will expand into Asia for the first time this year, with Bangkok selected to host the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia on November 14.

The official Eurovision Instagram account, @eurovision, announced the launch of Eurovision Song Contest Asia in March. Aside from being the first expansion of Asia, the event also marks the 70th anniversary of the international music competition.

Originally created to unite European countries after World War II, Eurovision aimed to entertain audiences and strengthen cultural connections through music. The same goal and vibe has now been brought to Asia.

Over the years, the contest has helped launch the careers of several internationally recognised artists, including Celine Dion, ABBA, Måneskin, Loreen, Olivia Newton-John and Mahmood.

The latest winner of the competition, held in Vienna, Austria, was Dara from Bulgaria, who won with her song Bangaranga. She is the first Bulgarian contestant to win the competition.

70th anniversary of Eurovision Song Contest
Photo via Eurovision Song Contest

The competition is also known for its large-scale stage productions, elaborate costumes, original songs and viral moments shared across social media platforms.

Countries confirmed to participate in the Asian edition include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Bangkok will host the grand final stage of the competition.

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Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor Chuwit Sirivajjakul said during a press conference that the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Voxovation, selected Bangkok because of its multicultural atmosphere and strong connection to music and entertainment.

Eurovision Song Contest latest winner from Bulgaria
Dara | Photo via Eurovision Song Contest

Chuwit added that Bangkok’s reputation as a city known for celebrations also contributed to the decision.

Audiences in Thailand will be able to watch the live performances on Channel 3, while participating countries are expected to broadcast the event through their leading television networks.

However, organisers and TAT have not yet announced the venue for the grand final. Audiences have been advised to follow updates through Eurovision Asia’s official website and social media channels.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 4:53 PM
86 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.