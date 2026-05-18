Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia

The Eurovision Song Contest will expand into Asia for the first time this year, with Bangkok selected to host the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia on November 14.

The official Eurovision Instagram account, @eurovision, announced the launch of Eurovision Song Contest Asia in March. Aside from being the first expansion of Asia, the event also marks the 70th anniversary of the international music competition.

Originally created to unite European countries after World War II, Eurovision aimed to entertain audiences and strengthen cultural connections through music. The same goal and vibe has now been brought to Asia.

Over the years, the contest has helped launch the careers of several internationally recognised artists, including Celine Dion, ABBA, Måneskin, Loreen, Olivia Newton-John and Mahmood.

The latest winner of the competition, held in Vienna, Austria, was Dara from Bulgaria, who won with her song Bangaranga. She is the first Bulgarian contestant to win the competition.

The competition is also known for its large-scale stage productions, elaborate costumes, original songs and viral moments shared across social media platforms.

Countries confirmed to participate in the Asian edition include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Bangkok will host the grand final stage of the competition.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor Chuwit Sirivajjakul said during a press conference that the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Voxovation, selected Bangkok because of its multicultural atmosphere and strong connection to music and entertainment.

Chuwit added that Bangkok’s reputation as a city known for celebrations also contributed to the decision.

Audiences in Thailand will be able to watch the live performances on Channel 3, while participating countries are expected to broadcast the event through their leading television networks.

However, organisers and TAT have not yet announced the venue for the grand final. Audiences have been advised to follow updates through Eurovision Asia’s official website and social media channels.