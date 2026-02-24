Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 24, 2026, 1:49 PM
630 2 minutes read
Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Thai abbot in Nonthaburi left the monkhood yesterday, February 23, following allegations linking him to a love scandal involving six women.

The allegations surfaced after a video showing an argument, reportedly driven by jealousy, spread on Thai social media. In the clip, a woman identified only as Pong claimed she was the abbot’s first wife and was seen confronting another woman accused of being a mistress.

In the video, Pong alleged the abbot regularly transferred money to another woman and arranged to meet her outside the temple. The woman was also accused of sending the monk sexually explicit images when she wanted money.

Another video showed a woman believed to be Pong arguing with the abbot and demanding that he decide who he would choose.

After the videos drew public attention, Channel 8 visited a temple in Nonthaburi to interview the abbot. He was not at the temple, and another monk told the broadcaster he had left on a meditation trip. The monk said he did not believe the allegations and suggested the women in the video had argued because they were intoxicated.

Thai abbot leaves monkhood over love scandal
Photo via Thai Tabloid

Aside from the alleged relationship with the two women in the videos, a rumour circulated online also accused the monk of engaging in romantic relations with four other women.

Following public criticism, officials from the National Office of Buddhism investigated and visited Bua Kwan Temple yesterday to discuss the case and possible steps with the provincial monk chief in Nonthaburi.

Related Articles

The chief told officials the abbot had promised to disrobe within three days of the allegations emerging, but didn’t comment on whether the abbot admitted wrongdoing.

DailyNews later reported that the abbot met the deputy chief monk the same day to take part in a disrobing ceremony.

According to reports, the National Office of Buddhism will record the abbot’s conduct in its database and report the matter to senior monastic officials. Further investigations will be conducted into the temple’s financial transactions and the sources of the money that the abbot allegedly gave to each woman.

Thai monk disrobes after scandal involving 6 women
Photo via Matichon

In a similar case reported last year, a Thai woman named Golf was reported to have been in romantic relationships with at least 11 monks from different temples across Thailand. She was said to have received financial support from each monk and to have had children with some of them.

That case came to light after Golf allegedly demanded 7.8 million baht from a high-profile monk who tried to distance himself from her. She reportedly threatened to reveal their relationship, and the monk later disrobed.

The sudden disrobing prompted suspicions among senior monks and the monks’ followers, leading to further enquiries into why he left and the eventual disclosure of the alleged scandal.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourists join &#8216;Thank you, Thailand&#8217; trend with humorous holiday round-ups | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

12 minutes ago
Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him | Thaiger Thailand News

Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him

41 minutes ago
Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers | Thaiger News

Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers

43 minutes ago
Foreign TikToker sparks controversy after police checkpoint advice video | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign TikToker sparks controversy after police checkpoint advice video

50 minutes ago
Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service

3 hours ago
Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women

4 hours ago
Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam

4 hours ago
Family seeks probe after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks probe after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river

6 hours ago
Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest

6 hours ago
Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists

7 hours ago
South Korean man dies in drowning off Railay Beach in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man dies in drowning off Railay Beach in Krabi

7 hours ago
Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu

9 hours ago
Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach

24 hours ago
Spoon found after Thai soldier&#8217;s cremation raises suspicions of abuses | Thaiger Thailand News

Spoon found after Thai soldier’s cremation raises suspicions of abuses

1 day ago
British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase

1 day ago
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

1 day ago
Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy

1 day ago
Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1 | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1

1 day ago
Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted

1 day ago
Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri

1 day ago
Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 24, 2026, 1:49 PM
630 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.