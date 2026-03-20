HKTDC launches GreenBiz HK campaign in Bangkok

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organised the GreenBiz HK campaign in Bangkok, comprising a GreenBiz HK Forum with dedicated thematic sessions, networking events and business matching meetings, alongside a Hong Kong Green Team delegation. The campaign aims to foster collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand in the green economy.

One of the highlights, the GreenBiz HK Forum, was held today at the Grande Centre Point Lumphini Hotel, attracting over 550 representatives from government and business across Thailand. Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, was the Guest of Honour and delivered opening remarks at the forum.

The forum promoted exchange in green finance, green technology, supply chain and sustainable smart city development, strengthening the long-standing Hong Kong-Thai economic and business ties, while showcasing Hong Kong’s role as an international green finance and innovation hub.

Anna Cheung, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said…

“Hong Kong is well established as a superconnector and super value-adder. Its thriving ecosystem for green innovation and sustainable development combines policy support with strong finance flows, targeted R&D funding, dedicated innovation clusters and scalable solutions.

“To promote the city’s status as an international green finance and innovation centre, GreenBiz HK enables business leaders and experts from Hong Kong and Thailand across different fields to exchange practical insights and experiences, while exploring mutually beneficial opportunities and partnerships that align with global trends.”

Adding onto that, Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, stated…

“The green transition is not a challenge any city or country can address alone; it requires strong partnerships, shared vision, and collective action across the public and private sectors.”

“The GreenBiz HK Forum is an important platform connecting Hong Kong’s green strengths with Bangkok’s sustainable development ambitions through meaningful business partnerships.”

Multi‑faceted forums spotlight green finance and innovation

In the Hong Kong-Thailand Partnerships for Sustainability and Innovation plenary session, leading government and business figures from Hong Kong and Thailand explored cross‑border collaboration in green finance, innovation and sustainable development.

Ms Chaoni Huang, Executive Vice President of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA); Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Finance and Transition, Asia, HSBC, Dr Kang Qu, Managing Director of Sustainability Strategy at Bank of China (Hong Kong), together with Dr Kim Mak, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group and John Lo, Founder of the Asia Carbon Institute, highlighted Hong Kong’s strengths as an international green finance hub and demonstrated how innovative financing tools are accelerating corporate ESG transformation.

Dr Kim Mak, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, discussed the latest applications of green technologies, green buildings and smart city solutions, while John Lo, Founder of the Asia Carbon Institute, shared practical insights on decarbonisation and ESG strategies.

Huang Weiwei, Chief Strategic Development Officer of China and Senior Vice Chairman of CP China, Charoen Pokphand Group from Thailand presented the company’s experience in renewable energy and environmental technologies, noting how Hong Kong’s capital platforms, professional services and global connectivity can support Thai enterprises in advancing the Bio–Circular–Green (BCG) economic model and expanding overseas. The session underscored the potential for deeper collaboration in green finance, sustainable technology and urban innovation.

Two concurrent breakout sessions further deepened Hong Kong-Thailand cooperation in sustainable technology and future city development. The Driving a Sustainable Tomorrow through Green Technology and Integrated Design session focused on how green technologies, sustainable architecture, landscape solutions, energy-saving systems, renewable energy and smart city applications enhance urban resilience.

Speakers from the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Henderson Land, Arup and Otherland Limited discussed integrated design and innovative technologies that support citywide decarbonisation. Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of Thailand’s National Innovation Agency, shared Thailand’s progress in smart city development and expressed interest in leveraging Hong Kong’s multi-disciplinary strengths to accelerate regional sustainability.

The second session, Building Smarter, Greener and Healthier Cities: A Collaborative Initiative Between Hong Kong and Thailand and Opportunities for the Green Supply Chain in the Region, supported by BEAM Society Limited and the Hong Kong Green Building Council, examined green building standards, low-carbon construction and developments in the regional green supply chain.

Business matching accelerates Hong Kong-Thailand collaboration

Through targeted project matching, technical sharing and discussions, participants were able to translate the forum’s dialogue into concrete partnership opportunities, supporting practical progress in green technology, urban innovation and energy transition.

The sessions strengthened business ties between Hong Kong and Thailand, accelerating cross‑border collaboration and enabling enterprises to jointly capture emerging opportunities in the green economy.

GreenBiz HK campaign in Bangkok is one of the key events under the Economic and Trade Express (ETE), a functional platform designed to help Hong Kong SMEs and start-ups explore business opportunities in overseas markets, while bringing in more enterprises to invest in and establish businesses in Hong Kong. The campaign’s networking luncheon was supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) Bangkok, facilitating meaningful engagement between Hong Kong and the local business community.

Hong Kong Green Team delegation promotes Hong Kong as Asia’s premier hub for integrated green services

The HKTDC also organised a Hong Kong Green Team delegation from 17 to 20 March to explore the burgeoning green market opportunities in Thailand. The delegation, co-led by Ms Anna Cheung and Ir Dr Lo Wai Kwok, GBS, MH, JP, Chairman of the HKTDC Infrastructure Development Advisory Committee, comprised 18 delegates from Hong Kong, representing a diverse spectrum of integrated green services, including architecture, engineering, smart city development, ESG advisory, green technology and more.

Meetings with industry associations and major developers, such as the Thai Green Building Institute (TGBI), the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), WHA Industrial Development and TPI Polene Public Company Limited, provided opportunities for Hong Kong delegates to explore partnerships with local Thai firms.

GreenBiz HK brings together Hong Kong’s green service providers across green finance, ESG advisory, green building, property technology and smart city solutions, fostering cross‑sector collaboration and industry advancement.

The initiative encourages businesses to leverage Hong Kong’s mature capital market, financial expertise and professional services to support green and sustainable investment, certification and development and capture growth opportunities driven by the global green economy.

The HKTDC will continue to use this platform to organise business missions, thematic conferences and networking activities, supporting enterprises in Southeast Asia and the Chinese Mainland in leveraging Hong Kong’s strengths in finance and innovation to expand internationally and advance sustainable development across the region.

Press Release